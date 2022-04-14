How RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is different from previous seasons? Air date, cast and more explored

The RuPaul's Drag Race franchise has another big surprise in store for its fans. On Wednesday, Paramount+ revealed that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be back for Season 7, and for the first time in the franchise's history, the cast will be made up of previous Drag Race winning queens.

Instead of bringing back the Queens who sashayed away without the grand prize in their respective Drag Race seasons, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will see a cast of former winners competing against each other for the title of “Queen of All Queens," and a cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars cast, air date and more explored

The show will premiere on Friday, May 20, 2022, on VH1 and streaming on Paramount+. The streaming platform shared the news on Wednesday, along with a clip introducing the lineup of the show's veteran queens in classic Drag Race fashion - a workroom entrance.

The eight winning queens set to return to the Drag Race stage are Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon, All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, Season 3’s Raja, All Stars Season 5’s Shea Coulée, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Season 11’s Yvie Oddly.

In the preview clip shared by Paramount+, each queen gets to strut their stuff in their favorite looks, all while entering the workroom and showing up in front of the other queens. As each queen marked their entrance, the show also showcased highlights from the star's journey in their original season, from the legendary lip-syncs to their runway fashion looks that mesmerized the audience.

Meanwhile, the original RuPaul's Drag Race is approaching its season 14 finale with the top five queens fighting in the final battle for the crown. The five queens in the fight are Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Lady Camden, and Daya Betty.

In the previous episode, two contestants, Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Willow Pill, were sent to the bottom in the elimination round, even after fighting hard during the lip-sync battle. They performed Telephone by Lady Gaga ft Beyonce. Although Charles took Angeria Paris VanMicheals’ name to be the winner, Willow Pill was also declared safe, joining the other four for the finale.

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars features a mix of regular season winners as well as All Stars winners, which should make it highly interesting for the fans to tune in to. With $200,000 at stake and all the queens having been previously established as worthy winners, this season is going to be a lot more difficult to judge.

Edited by Somava Das