"I want a double crowning": RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Willow Pill winning season 14 crown

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 has been announced, and it’s Willow Pill. While many fans rejoiced at the result, some were upset that Lady Camden didn’t get the crown.

On April 22, VH1 aired the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14. It featured five finalists — Lady Camden, Willow Pill, Bosco, Daya Betty, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals. For the finale challenge, the queens had to deliver solo performances.

After five performances, RuPaul Charles announced that the top two performers would compete for the crown of 'America’s Next Drag Superstar’ via lip-sync battle. The top two finalists ended up being Lady Camden and Willow Pill.

After Charles announced the winner, fans of Camden were happy for Pill but also a bit disappointed that their favorite queen didn't come out on top.

What do fans have to say?

Lady Camden and Willow Pill performed their lip-sync battle to the song, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! by ABBA. They looked gorgeous and impressed both the live audience and online viewers.

Camden's first look was of a pink horse, while Pill looked wonderful in red. Both of them delivered terrific performances in the lip-sync battle, but only one could be the winner.

When Pill was crowned, fans rejoiced and took over the internet to share their opinions. They also loved Lady Camden and wished there was a double crowning.

Here's a look at some fan reactions on Twitter:

Victoria @vshonuff Both queens were amazing #RPDR #rpdr14 #rupaulsdragrace I am happy with the winner of @RuPaulsDragRace BUT I was really hoping for a doubleBoth queens were amazing I am happy with the winner of @RuPaulsDragRace BUT I was really hoping for a double 👑 Both queens were amazing 😻 #RPDR #rpdr14 #rupaulsdragrace

Dixon Cakes 🪆 @MeshugaApple If that was a lip sync for your life on a regular episode, I would have done a double sashay. lol #RuPaulsDragRace If that was a lip sync for your life on a regular episode, I would have done a double sashay. lol #RuPaulsDragRace

DJ Minx @WomenOnWax #rupaulsdragrace I love Willow and Lady Camden, so wouldn’t mind a double win 🤍 I love Willow and Lady Camden, so wouldn’t mind a double win 🤍♥️#rupaulsdragrace

BigBlackCookie @Joyce_906 Why do I feel a double crowning moment tonight #rupaulsdragrace Why do I feel a double crowning moment tonight #rupaulsdragrace

the only bb stan @skelengel7 but i think i agree @saclay17 idk how to feel .. if there was one moment we needed a double crowning the mostbut i think i agree @saclay17 idk how to feel .. if there was one moment we needed a double crowning the most 😭😭 but i think i agree

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale started with the introduction of all the contestants of the season. The finalists then walked on the ramp. This was followed by RuPaul Charles’ grand entry.

The five finalists delivered impressive solo performances. Ultimately, Charles announced that the final lip-sync battle would be between Willow Pill and Lady Camden. Bosco, Daya Betty, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals were sent off with a standing ovation from the audience.

Generally, the winner receives a $100,000 cash prize, but this time, the prize money was $150,000. Plus, Pill will also receive a one-year unlimited supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics.

Camden, who is the runner-up, didn’t go empty-handed as she received $50,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale was held in Las Vegas. RuPaul Charles hosted the event and was the only judge.

Throughout the season, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews were seen on the judges’ panel. However, none of them were in the grand finale.

Visage did appear for five minutes to announce that the government of Las Vegas, Clark County named April 22 the RuPaul Day.

After RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14, VH1 will now replace the slot with RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 from next month.

