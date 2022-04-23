"God i love Lady Camden": Fans want Lady Camden to win the crown in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale

The grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 is here. Fans are rooting for all the five finalists, but the majority have shown their support for Lady Camden.

The finale episode was held in Las Vegas, where the show started with a ramp walk of all the queens who participated this season. Then, it was the turn of the five finalists — Lady Camden, Willow Pill, Bosco, Daya Betty, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals.

Season 14 has made history as it features five finalists. This was something none of the previous installments ever had.

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their opinions on who they think will win the crown.

Fans react to Lady Camden's finale performance

Viewers have been rooting for Lady Camden from the very beginning because of her elegance, expression, and impressive lip-sync talent.

They admire her on-stage confidence and performances, especially after the episode where she had a feud with Bosco. Although she didn't get the part she wanted, she nailed the role she got, sending Bosco to the bottom.

Lady Camden went for pink horse's look for the finale. She not only impressed with her first look but also won hearts with her performance.

Netizens are hoping Lady Camden will win the crown as her performance, they say, is the best out of all five finalists.

Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Faye Jackson @fayejackson419 Lady Camden won I don’t need to see no mo #rupaulsdragrace Lady Camden won I don’t need to see no mo #rupaulsdragrace

spliffgram @spliffgram #DragRaceFinale #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace Lady Camden is the BEST thing I did not expect this season Lady Camden is the BEST thing I did not expect this season 💜 #DragRaceFinale #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace

_Rellz @Rellzknwzwerdz The way Lady Camden came and slayed #rupaulsdragrace The way Lady Camden came and slayed #rupaulsdragrace

مونيك @m0niqueeeeeee #rupaulsdragrace I want Lady Camden and Willow Pill to both win I want Lady Camden and Willow Pill to both win 😪 #rupaulsdragrace

💜 @EmilyAnn152 Lady Camden is my faaaaaaaaaaav and that was a smart performance #rupaulsdragrace Lady Camden is my faaaaaaaaaaav and that was a smart performance #rupaulsdragrace

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale

The finale Of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 turned out to be an interesting watch. From the queens’ introduction to the finalists’ performances, the episode was pretty entertaining. It was also graced by RuPaul Charles’ grand entry.

At the end of the finale, fans will get their America’s Next Drag Superstar, who will receive a one-year unlimited supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a whopping grand prize of $100,000.

There are five finalists in RuPaul’s Drag Race this season because the judges ended multiple episodes in non-eliminations.

In fact, in the semi-finale, Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMicheals were at the bottom and had to go through a lip-sync battle. However, they delivered terrific performances, and the judges subsequently didn’t “sashay away” any of them.

For those unaware of the concept of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the show's official synopsis explains it the best. It reads:

“The world's most famous drag queen hosts a series that tries to find the most glamorous drag queen. RuPaul also features as a mentor for the aspiring drag queens.”

There are now only a few minutes left before RuPaul’s Drag Race announces its winner on VH1. Who will it be — Bosco, Lady Camden, Daya Betty, Willow Pill, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals? Only time will tell.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh