What time will RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 grand-finale air? Trailer, 5 finalists, air date and more explored

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 is nearing its end. VH1 is set to air the grand finale of the Emmy-winning show this Friday, featuring five fabulous finalists.

The show is a competition among drag queens who fight for the crown of 'America’s Next Drag Superstar.' The winner receives a one-year unlimited supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a grand prize of $100,000.

In the upcoming Episode 16, the finalists will be seen competing one last time. It is important to note that Season 14 has already created history by becoming the first-ever season to have five finalists — Bosco, Lady Camden, Daya Betty, Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMicheals.

The official synopsis of Episode 16 (finale) reads:

“RuPaul crowns America's Next Drag Superstar in an epic Las Vegas drag revue show.”

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 finale air?

The grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 is all set to air on Friday, April 22 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). You can watch it on VH1, and the episode will also be available on the network’s website after it premiers on the channel.

Viewers who don’t have the access to the channel can opt for other streaming services or TV service providers, such as Hulu + Live TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Trailer reveals the first looks of finalists

The official YouTube page of RuPaul’s Drag Race has shared the trailer for the finale. It begins with all the drag queens of the season walking the runway, followed by the five finalists.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals is seen first, donning a royal blue bird-inspired look with feathers on both sides. We then see Bosco wearing a purple outfit with four devil horns as headgear. Next, Daya Betty appears in a pink feathery magician look, followed by Lady Camden clad in pink and gold, and Willow Pill in a red costume. Needless to say, they all look gorgeous.

Post their introduction, the trailer shows RuPaul Charles' grand entry on the finale stage. The host greeted the audience and was grateful to have them on the set after two years.

Speaking about the finale’s challenge, Charles said:

“Tonight it's gonna be ‘A Show Girl Showdown’ as each of our finalists perform a show-stopping solo number inspired by their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. And in the end, the two queens that impressed me the most will go head to head and toe to toe in a final lip sync for the crown.”

In Episode 14, Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMicheals were at the bottom and had to face off in a lip sync battle. The judges liked both their performances and therefore decided not to eliminate any contestant, resulting in five finalists.

The journey of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 started on January 7 and will end on April 22 with, what we hope, will be a fantastic finale.

