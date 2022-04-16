RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Jasmine Kennedie and Daya Betty’s dramatic spat in reunion episode

With RuPaul’s Drag Race Grand finale just a couple of days away, the Season 14 Queens were reunited on Friday to deal with the issues among them.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens reunited at the Flamingo Las Vegas to clear the air, but it was Jasmine Kennedie and Daya Betty’s dramatic spat which received all the attention during the 90-minute affair.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans recently took to Twitter after watching a spat between the two Queens during a reunion episode of the show.

Queens June Jambalaya, Alyssa Hunter, Kornbread "The Snack" Jete, Orion Story, Maddy Morphosis, Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie, Deja Skye, and Jorgeous, along with the final five Queens Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill, sat down together for the first live and in-person reunion episode that the franchise has seen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conversation started with Mama Ru asking the Queens about their newfound international fame and how they are dealing with it. However, most of the conversation was framed around Daya’s season-long feud with Jasmine Kennedie.

Kennedie felt that Daya took the matter too far by personally attacking her and naming her an “energy vampire.”

Daya responded that she understood that her jabs might have felt personal, but they weren’t intended to be. She then brought up an analogy about taking a science test in school. She eventually broke down, saying that she felt like “everyone has this terrible idea” of who she is. However, she ultimately apologized for her actions:

"I’m sorry for the way I said things."

Jasmine then got up out of her seat to yell at Daya from across the room:

"Let's talk about the after bulls**t because she hasn't talked to me at all since f**ing filming."

She further claimed:

"I don't know anything about you, so we're not sisters in the sense where we kiki. Unlike everybody else, I don't know s**t about you, so when you're coming at me not having any f**king problem with what you're saying but still haven't taken accountability for what you said is bulls**t."

After a dramatic spat between the two, fans were left in disbelief, and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter. While some said they enjoyed the drama, others believed that Kennedie came out ahead.

But as soon as anybody calls Daya out, we're the one's to be hateful and evil....

Ok I see 🤨🙄

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14's Grand Finale will air next week on Friday, April 22 at 8.00 pm ET on VH1.

