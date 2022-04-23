RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 guest judges: Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell and other special guests revealed in new trailer

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 has revealed several A-list celebrities as potential guest judges. Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell and Ronan Farrow are a few of the faces that appeared in the recently released trailer.

The video was first shown in the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 which aired on Friday, April 22. It featured all the winners of the franchise, who are ready to compete once again in Season 7. The winner will receive the title of "Queens of All Queens" and a whopping cash prize of $200,000.

The guest judges will definitely be one of the highlights of the upcoming show.

Guest stars to join judges’ panel

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is set to have a judges' panel studded with A-list celebrities. The trailer grabbed viewers’ attention after they saw Cameron Diaz, Ronan Farrow and Naomi Campbell making guest appearances in it.

The rest of the guest stars will include Daphne Guinness, comedian Nikki Glaser, singer-songwriter Tove Lo, former Drag Race judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Betsey Johnson, actor Ben Platt, Zola director Janicza Bravo, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, Vanna White and speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The promo video introduced the celebrities as “Iconic Guest Stars” and the first one to appear in the clip was Diaz, donning a red outfit. Addressing the actress, RuPaul Charles said,

“Heaven must be missing an angel.”

In response, Diaz said,

“I thought that this was heaven Ru.”

The clip then moved on to show the other guest stars in the judges’ panel. Charles was then seen telling the contestants that he would like them to meet one legendary queen. As the participants got excited, Naomi Campbell was seen walking the ramp in a white pantsuit.

Shea Coulée said in excitement:

"Walking on the runway in front of Naomi Campbell? This is my moment.”

Contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7

Season 7 of the competition series is all set to premiere on VH1 on Friday, May 20. Viewers will also be able to stream it on Paramount+.

The eight winners from former RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons will participate in the show. The contestants include Raja from Season 3, All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon from Season 5, Shea Coulée from All Stars Season 5, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne, Yvie Oddly from Season 11 and Jaida Essence Hall from Season 12.

Meanwhile, Season 14 iof the OG show crowned Willow Pill as the winner after she took down Lady Camden in the final lip-sync battle on Friday. This time, RuPaul’s Drag Race had five finalists for the first time in the history of the show.

