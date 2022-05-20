Who is Jaida Essence Hall from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7? Contestant was once nominated for People’s Choice Awards

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is all set to air its Season 7 on Friday, May 20 at 3 am ET on Paramount+, featuring the winners of previous seasons and different spinoffs. Season 7 will star eight drag queens battling it out in various challenges to be hailed as the winner of the show and win a cash prize of $200,000.

One of the queens who will compete on the show in eclectic and fashionable face-offs is the winner of Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race, is Jaida Essence Hall. She was once nominated for the 2020 People's Choice Award for Choice Competition Contestant. Read on to learn more details about the queen.

All about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 contestant Jaida Essence Hall

Milwaukee drag queen Jaida Essence Hall’s real name is Jared Johnson. She began drag in the early 2010s. Her stage name, Jaida was given by one of her friends when she put on a wig and did drag for the first time. Her middle name, Essence, was picked after her boyfriend called her "the essence of beauty." Her last name, Hall, comes from her drag mother, Tajma Hall.

Hall has not revealed anything about her boyfriend, but the couple reportedly celebrated 12 years of dating in 2020. Her boyfriend makes jewelry for her to wear on stage.

Jaida rose to fame after winning titles such as Miss Wisconsin Club, Miss City of the Lakes, Miss Five, and Miss Gay Madison. She also performed a halftime show at a 2019 Milwaukee Bucks game.

The fashion designer and makeup artist won season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2020. Following this, she starred in Drag Race tours across the world, including Drive 'N Drag, Werq the World, and A Drag Queen Christmas.

Jaida also featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2 and performed alongside Christina Aguilera at LadyLand Festival.

About Jaida Essence Hall’s RuPaul's Drag Race journey

During her stint in season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Hall won three main challenges - the Fosse-style number in episode two, the political debate in episode nine and the makeover round in episode ten.

She was crowned the winner of the show (virtually) on May 29, 2020, after winning a three-way lip sync against Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd to Survivor by Destiny's Child. Her brilliant performance in that round earned her a nomination for the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

Hall was announced as one of the eight returning winners in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in April 2022.

With a net worth of reportedly $500,000, Hall is all excited to star in the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Tune in on Friday to watch Hall put her best game forward to win season 7 of the show and the grand prize.

