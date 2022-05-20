What time will RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premiere? Trailer, cast, release date and more about Paramount+ show

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is set to premiere its first two episodes on Friday, May 20 at 3.00 a.m ET on Paramount Plus. Not to be confused with the regular RuPaul's Drag Race, the show is slightly different because it will feature the winners of previous seasons of the series as well as winners of different spinoffs and iterations of the same.

To become the ultimate queen, the previous winners will compete with each other in eclectic and fashionable face-offs.

RuPaul's Drag Race is VH1's long-running show that features top fashion enthusiasts competing with each other to win the crown. The All Stars edition of the show usually features the winners from the regular show. This season will see eight previous winners engaging in a battle of high fashion and remarkable skill. The final winner will bag the 'crown' and a grand cash prize of $200,000.

Meet the contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7

The season's first episode titled, Queen of all Queens, will introduce viewers to the eight participants.

Jaida Essence Hall from Season 12 is one of the contestants in the upcoming season of All Stars. Known as the Milwaukee queen, Jaida won hearts in Season 12 with her amazing fashion sense and infectious humor.

All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Coulée is known as a triple threat. She has a great fashion sense, alongside having a fierce and funny personality. Shea could be tough to beat for other competitors.

All Stars Season 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck are known for their flawless fashion choices. Both have an excellent way of communicating and expressing their feelings through their vibrant outfits.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK’s winner of Season 1, The Vivienne, derived her name from the legendary fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and will be seen participating in the upcoming season of All Stars.

All Star Season 3’s Raja, the only Asian American queen in the competition, used to work as the head makeup artist on America’s Next Top Model, before appearing on Drag Race for the first time. She will definitely be the contestant to look out for.

Drag Race UK’s Yvie Oddly won Season 11 with her commendable stretching skills. She can bend her body in numerous ways that startle the audience every time she performs.

About the show

The All Stars edition of RuPaul's Drag Race will be judged by Ru, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley. Moreover, for the premiere episode, the panel will be joined by Naomi Campbell.

The following episode will feature Cameron Diaz, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Daphne Guinness, Nikki Glaser, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Betsey Johnson, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, Ronan Farrow, Hannah Einbinder. There will also be special appearances by Vanna White and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Viewers can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on Friday, May 20 at 3.00 am ET on Paramount+

Edited by Mohini Banerjee