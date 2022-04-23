What is the plot of 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Premise, release date, and more about the E! reality series

E! is set to launch a new comedy series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? which will premiere on Sunday, May 1. Comedian Nikki Glaser is staying in her hometown of St. Louis and intends to stay there. The show will feature a docu-series about the comedian living in her hometown.

Nikki had shifted to St. Louis to her parents during the pandemic. However, she now has no plans to move out.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser will show the comedian back in St. Louis

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? features the comedian living with her family in her hometown of St. Louis. She will be dealing with many ups and downs while managing the problems in her life, along with balancing her career as a comedian. Moreover, Nikki will also showcase heritage spots in her hometown, promoting its tourism.

The official press release of the show reads:

"Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. In the midst of her chaotic move, Nikki leans heavily on her parents Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin, and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy. As a big fish in a small pond, Nikki also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love."

It further adds:

"Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise. She is testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Nikki stays grounded by her friends and family who still see her as just Nikki from St. Louis.”

What to expect from the first episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser

In the first episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? the comedian will be shifting back to her hometown of St. Louis after a very long time. Things will catch momentum when she will meet her ex-boyfriend, Chris.

Viewers can expect the ex-couple to rekindle their relationship. Moreover, as the comedian will be shifting to her hometown after a really long time, she will need to organize her living space. Hence, she will receive help from her mom, who will assist her in decorating Nikki's bedroom with pink walls & posters of pop stars.

Moreover, the upcoming episodes will also feature the comedian performing her show live in St. Louis, where she will play a prank and end up with the police looking for her at her parent’s house.

Also, Glaser will also go on a date with her ex-boyfriend, Chris, but will be completely shocked upon learning that he loves someone more than her.

Viewers can watch Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? on May 1 premiering at midnight on Channel E!

