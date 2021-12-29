‘Queer Eye’: All about season 6 cast

Watch the Fab Five reunite in the latest installment of Queer Eye, set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on 31 December 2021. The announcement came just in time for a perfect New Year's Eve treat as the gang dons their best cowboy gear and takes over Texas.

Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown return in the sixth season of Queer Eye to offer a lesson in self-care to 10 new heroes. The season will feature moments of emotion and devastation amidst the pandemic as the gang meets the residents of Austin, Texas.

Here's a look at the Fab Five cast of Queer Eye season 6 ahead of its release.

Cast of Queer Eye season 6: The Fab Five experts

1) Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan McDonald Van Ness, commonly referred to as JVN, is an American hairdresser, podcast host, activist, actor, author and TV personality. He is best known as the grooming expert on Queer Eye.

He descends from a long line of journalists and is the sixth generation of the Oakley family who’ve owned his local province’s Quincy Media since the late 1800s.

Jonathan is non-binary and has stated his preference for pronouns he/him. However, he has also used she/her and they/them interchangeably. In 2019, he revealed that he was HIV positive. He is married to Mark Peacock.

2) Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown is an American television host, reality TV personality, author, actor and activist. He began his career with the 2004 MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia and was the first openly gay black man cast on a reality show.

Starring on Queer Eye, Brown is the resident culture expert. While others make the contestant physically fabulous, Karamo helps them to love themselves on a deeper level.

In March 2019, he published a memoir titled Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope. That same year, Brown also appeared in Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video.

3) Tan France

Tan France is a British-American fashion designer, television personality and author. He is one of the first openly gay South Asian men on a major show. Coupled with that, France is also one of the first out Muslim gay men on western television.

He appears on Netflix's Queer Eye as the resident fashion extraordinaire. Additionally, he is the host of web series Dressing Funny and the co-host of Next in Fashion. His memoir, Naturally Tan, was released in June 2019.

4) Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is a Polish-Canadian television personality, chef, actor, model, and author. He is the food and wine extraordinaire on Queer Eye and whips up tasty dishes for the fellow stars.

He has appeared in movies and shows such as Elliot Loves, Daddy's Boy, The Pretenders, and The Blacklist.

5) Bobby Berk

Bobby James Berk is an American interior designer, reality television personality, and author. On Queer Eye, he is the resident interior design expert. Berk currently has his own line of wallpaper, furniture, and art. He also runs a full-service interior design business.

