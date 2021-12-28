Where to watch ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6? Trailer and more

The Fab Five are back with Queer Eye season 6 and they are taking over Texas this time. This time the gang will be transforming the lives of 10 Texans who are in need of a little self-care. The new season also dabbles in the stress and hardships brought out by the pandemic.

Get ready for the perfect New Year's Eve treat because Queer Eye season 6 is all set to be released on Netflix on 31 December 2021. Watch Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Tan France reunite to bring new styles, outlooks, and home designs to the residents of the Lone Star State.

'Queer Eye' season 6 trailer: What to expect from the new season?

The trailer for Queer Eye season 6 was released on 27 December 2021 and offered a glimpse of the Fab Five donning their best cowboy gear and taking over Texas. The Emmy award-winning series returns to offer a warm and much-needed lesson in self-care to the world amidst a global pandemic.

The gang reunites in the sixth season of Queer Eye and meets 10 new heroes in need of a little self-care. The two-minute long trailer includes previews of a high school prom, a bakery about to be closed, a man grieving the loss of his wife, and several emotional liners from the Queer Eye gang.

When and where can you watch 'Queer Eye' season 6?

The latest season of Queer Eye began filming in March 2020 just before production shut down for pandemic. But the gang bounced back and resumed production on April 23. While fans were expecting to see new episodes in 2022, they received an early treat when the announcement came with an all-new country look.

Queer Eye season 6 will be released worldwide on Netflix. It will feature ten 45-minute long episodes set in Austin, Texas.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider