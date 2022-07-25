OneRepublic Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

On July 25, American rock band OneRepublic announced their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour, scheduled for March 2023. The tour, billed "Live In Concert," will see five shows across the two countries and will kick off in Melbourne, Australia on March 10 and finish in Wellington, New Zealand on March 18.

Tickets for the show will go on sale from 12 pm AEST on July 29. Presales will begin a day earlier. OneRepublic fans will also have access to a special 48-hour presale from July 27 onwards.

OneRepublic 2023 tour: Venues, presale details and more

See you there onerepublic.com/tour We’re coming to Australia and New Zealand March 2023! Fan pre-sale goes live Wed. 27 July at 11am. General on sale is Fri. 29 July at 12pm.See you there We’re coming to Australia and New Zealand March 2023! Fan pre-sale goes live Wed. 27 July at 11am. General on sale is Fri. 29 July at 12pm.See you there ✈️ onerepublic.com/tour https://t.co/cLWvhR2Op6

The Live in Concert tour will kick off at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena on March 10, followed by a show at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney on March 11 and wrap up at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on March 14.

OneRepublic will then head to Auckland to perform at Spark Arena on March 16, before finishing up at Wellington's TSB Arena on March 18.

The band will be supported by Sydney rapper Masked Wolf on their tour.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from July 29 at 12 pm AEST. The Live Nation presale begins from July 28, 11 am AEST and lasts until July 29, 11 am AEST. Foxtel Rewards members can access reserved tickets starting from 12 pm AEST on July 29.

American Express Card members can also get reserved seatings from July 29, 12 pm AEST. A separate 48-hour presale will be available for One Republic fans from July 27, 11 am.

Top Gun: Maverick to BLACKPINK: OneRepublic's latest projects

OneRepublic’s recent release I Ain’t Worried was featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

In May 2022, the band released a video for the song, directed by Isaac Rentz, which also features clips from the Tom Cruise movie. The song was written by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, and Bjorn Yttling. The video for the song was released globally on May 13 on MTV Live and MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Furthermore, the band’s frontman Ryan Tedder recently announced a collaboration with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK for their upcoming album.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Tedder revealed:

“I think one or two of my songs have made the album. From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound. At the end of the day, though, I’m trying to write a hit. Trying to write the biggest, best song I can possible.”

More about OneRepublic

The band’s lineup consists of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher.

They released their debut album Dreaming Out Loud in 2007, which featured the Grammy-nominated hit single Apologize. Their sophomore album Waking Up was released in 2009 and featured hit singles including All the Right Moves, Secrets and Good Life. In 2013, they released their third album, Native, which featured the hit single Counting Stars.

The band released their fourth album Oh My, My in 2016. Human, their fifth album which was released in 2021, featured hit numbers like Someday, Run, Somebody To Love, Wanted, Didn’t I, Better Days and Rescue Me.

