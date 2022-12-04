Too Hot To Handle Season 4 air time and release date

Netflix is releasing another season of Too Hot to Handle, and we can’t keep calm!

Season 4 of the fan-favorite dating show will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, December 7, at 3 am ET with the streaming application releasing the first five episodes of the show. The next five episodes, including the finale, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 14, at 3 am ET.

The show will feature 10 singles participating in a fake dating show called Wild Love being hosted by Mario Lopez, unaware that they are on Too Hot to Handle season 4. The cast members will have to abstain from having any physical relations with any of the contestants after the revelation on the first night of the show. Lana, a digital cone, will host the show in reality, and will encourage the contestants to form real emotional connections.

Each physical encounter will cost the entire prize pool, which is undisclosed, to go down by a hefty amount. For instance, British couple Harry and Beaux took home $45,000 each in season 3 even though the initial prize money was $200,000.

A first look at Too Hot to Handle season 4: Cast, trailer, and more

Who are the contestants?

Here are the 10 contestants of Too Hot to Handle season 4 who will try their best to establish emotional relationships and abstain from physical intimacy:

Brittan Byrd: A 22-year-old model from Hawaii, USA Creed McKinnon: A 24-year-old entrepreneur from Perth, Australia Dominique Defoe: A 23-year-old student from Colorado, USA James Pendergrass: A 23-year-old student and PT from Hawaii, USA Jawahir Khalifa: A 22-year-old model from Amsterdam, the Netherlands Kayla Richart: A 22-year-old model from Los Angeles, USA Nick Kici: A 28-year-old artist from Michigan, USA Nigel Jones: A 29-year-old entrepreneur and model from New Jersey, USA Sebastian Melrose: A 24-year-old racing driver from Glasgow, UK Sophie Stonehouse: A 22-year-old event manager from Brighton, UK

What to expect from Too Hot to Handle season 4?

In the trailer, fans can hear the narrator Desiree Burch say,

"We are pushing our wildest singles yet to their very limits like never before."

The contestants will stay in a beautiful Caribbean villa, and the trailer shows them believing that they are on a show called Wild Love. It also shows Mario Lopez falsely hosting the fake show.

Some new contestants will join the cast mid-season, as revealed in the trailer. It seems that the new addition to the cast will cause a lot of trouble for the original members as one of the contestants in the trailer can be heard saying:

"You want to cut things off with me completely to pursue things with her. She's been in here for one day."

The official series description of the show reads:

"Ten super hot... singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez. Little do they know that TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and Lana is as watchful as ever."

It continues:

"Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from s**ual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their s*x drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?"

Catch the show's season 4 on Netflix on December 7 to see how the contestants, hoping to have a fun time together, will react to the news that they are participating in Too Hot to Handle.

