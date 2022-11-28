6 reality shows that are coming to Netflix in December 2022

This December, Netflix is making sure that there’s a little something for everyone. The upcoming line-up includes many movies, documentaries, and reality tv series, both scripted and unscripted.

Reality series is one of the most watched genres of television shows, which have entertained the masses for years and will continue to do so. However, with the emerging popularity of OTT platforms, many streaming sites and apps, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, etc., are now introducing a variety of shows whose copyrights were earlier acquired by other platforms. However, over time, several shows have been added to the catalogs of other streaming sites.

As such, for the last month of the year, Netflix is adding various entertaining reality tv shows to its massive catalog. While viewers have seen many of these shows on different platforms or channels in the past, some Netflix originals will also be returning with another season. To find out more, continue reading this article.

The Amazing Race, Basketball Wives, and more reality shows on Netflix for December 2022

1) Basketball Wives seasons 1 & 2

The show revolves around partners and ex-partners of famous NBA superstars, featuring their daily lives and the drama that comes with it. The reality show aired its first episode in 2020 on Vh1 and has a total of 10 seasons so far.

Season 1 followed the lives of Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, and Brittish Williams. On the other hand, season 2 saw some new members, including Royce Reed and Suzie Ketcham.

The first two seasons of the show will be available on Netflix starting December 1.

2) Love Island USA season 3

Based on the UK counterpart of the series, this reality show follows the journey of islanders who compete in challenges while trying to find love. As they enter the show with their partners, the couple's bonds are put to the test as the contestants decide whether they want to leave with who they came with or if they leave with someone new.

The show its first season aired in 2017 on ITV2, with Caroline Flack as the host and Iain Striling as the narrator. While the winners of the season were Kem Ceinay and Amber Davies, Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada finished second. The show was renewed for a second season, after which it premiered in August 2020 on CBS. Following this, a third season followed suit in July 2021.

The third season of Love Island USA will now be available to stream on Netflix from December 1.

3) Big Brother season 10 & 14

The show has been on-air for 24 seasons and streams its new seasons on CBS. The show follows a group of people as they live together in the same house surrounded by almost 100 cameras that record their every move.

Dan Gheesling won the tenth season, which premiered on CBS on July 13, 2008. The season went on for 10 weeks and aired live on September 16 of the same year. Meanwhile, Ian Terry took the crown in season 14 in 2012 after spending 75 days in the house.

Tune in on December 2 to see their journey again on Netflix.

4) The Amazing Race seasons 17 & 31

The long-running CBS series is set to air on Netflix starting on December 4. The show will see Phil Keoghan as he guides several teams through the different legs of the competition as they race against each other to win the show. Season 17 saw Nat Strand and Kat Chang win the finale and take home the grand prize of $1 million, while Cristie and Colin took home the title in season 31.

In season 17, The Amazing Race's route included the United States of America, England, Ghana, Sweden, Norway, and Russia. Meanwhile, season 31 covered over 25,000 miles, which stretched over four continents and ten countries.

Tune in to see their journeys again starting on December 4 on Netflix.

5) Too Hot to Handle season 4

One of the exciting dating shows is returning for another season on Netflix. Lana is back to keep an eye on the hot singles who don’t know what they have signed up for. Too Hot to Handle returns for season 4 and will feature 10 singles who will hopefully find love and say goodbye to their bachelor ways.

Set to appear on the show are Brittan, Creed, Dominique, James, Jawahir, Kayla, Nick, Nigel, Seb, and Sophie. The contestants of the reality dating show believe that they are taking part in a show called Wild Love and to prevent them from finding out, Mario Lopez will act as the host of the fake show.

The Netflix show will air episodes in two sets, one on December 7 and the next on December 14.

6) The Circle season 5

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix ALERT The Circle is BACK & singles have entered the chat



The first episodes of Season 5 drop December 28th! Only on Netflix. ALERTThe Circle is BACK & singles have entered the chatThe first episodes of Season 5 drop December 28th! Only on Netflix. 🚨 ALERT 🚨 The Circle is BACK & singles have entered the chat 👀The first episodes of Season 5 drop December 28th! Only on Netflix. https://t.co/TbPQh5s2BO

The social media competition is returning to the streaming platform. Competitors in the Netflix original show must choose whether they want to be themselves or someone else while competing for the cash prize. However, the upcoming season, The Circle: Singles, will only consist of players who are allegedly single.

This Netflix series will see drama, flirting, and a lot of surprises as the supposedly single contestant "battle it out" to become the top influencer. The show will be hosted by Michelle Buteau.

The Circle season 5 will be streaming on the platform from December 28.

Netflix is ensuring that 2022 ends on an exciting note for all its viewers. Additionally, the streaming platform will be premiering many other shows and movies in the upcoming month for people of all age groups to enjoy.

Poll : 0 votes