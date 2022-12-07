Too Hot to Handle season 4 episode 5: Creed breaks up with Sophie to pursue a newcomer

Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle season 4 were released by Netflix on Wednesday, December 7, and the drama seems to be getting more intense with each season. Creed and Sophie, a couple who had apparently been going strong, found themselves falling apart after newcomer Flavia tried to express her interest in Creed.

After failing to get Seb's attention, Flavia told Creed that he was just her type and did not want to regret not making a move on him. Creed had previously revealed that he fancied Flavia and felt that he should pursue a relationship with her. He also told her that Sophie and his relationship with her was not that flirty.

The Too Hot to Handle contestant hoped that Sophie would not mind him talking to Flavia. However, Sophie confessed that she could see a future with Creed and was very angry at his decision. Creed, however, said that he wanted to be friends with Sophie, but she stormed out of the room.

Sophie was later seen crying and calling Creed a f**kboy for wanting to flirt with a new girl only a day after her arrival. Later on, Creed performed a task with Flavia and switched beds with her. Sophie was shocked to see this and nearly stormed out after saying that she did not even want to be on the Too Hot to Handle show anymore.

More about Too Hot to Handle season 4

Much like previous seasons, cast members were not told that they were on the Too Hot to Handle show and arrived on set hoping to develop some meaningless physical relationships with others. Mario Lopez even shot some segments of the show as the fake host.

The cast members were soon shocked to learn the reality of the game they were in but were equally enticed at the prospect of winning $200,000. However, to win the same, they were asked to abstain from any sort of physical relationship and, instead, spend more time emotionally connecting with each other.

After 5 episodes, only $117,000 were left in the prize. The rulebreakers of Too Hot to Handle season 4 were:

Seb and Kayla: $68,000

Creed and Sophie: $6000

Nigel and Kayla: $3000

Seb and Jawahir: $3000

Nick and Jawahir: $3000

Meanwhile, Brittan felt that James was getting on everybody's nerves to not break the rules and, in the process, was ignoring her. In an activity, she told him to be more attentive to her, but James just wanted the prize money as he was a college student. Newcomer Ethan saw the issue and proceeded to flirt with Brittan.

She was happy to receive Ethan's attention and switched beds with him that night.

On the other hand, Dominique was hurt to learn about Kayla and Nigel's date and decided to break things off with him. However, she reconnected with Nigel in episode 3, and the pair decided to give their relationship another chance.

Seb and Kayla cost the cast most money and were sent to the honeymoon suite to spend some quality time together and develop an emotional connection. They were able to pass the test with no physical intimacy. Newcomer Flavia took Seb on a date, but Seb could not think of anyone else but Kayla as his partner.

The first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle are already available on Netflix, while the remaining five will be released next Tuesday, December 14, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes