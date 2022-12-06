Who is Dominique Defoe from Too Hot To Handle? Meet Colorado-based computer science student

Too Hot To Handle returns for another season, bringing with it 10 new singles who are unaware of the fact that they’re participating on the latest installment of the popular reality show. One of the contestants set to compete in the Netflix show is Dominique Defoe, a 23-year-old computer science student from Colorado.

Netflix’s official description of the show reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

Too Hot To Handle is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, on the streaming platform.

Meet Dominique Defoe as she gets ready to appear in Too Hot To Handle season 4

23-year-old Dominique from Colorado is a computer science student at the University of Colorado Boulder. When she’s not studying, she reads tarot cards for her friends and uses her social media to promote herself as an upcoming reality star and influencer.

The Too Hot To Handle contestant has a creative side to her and often pens her thoughts down on paper. While her main Instagram account currently stands at 5897 followers, Dominique has another account (@dominiqueselixirs) where she shares her poems and haikus. Both her accounts are likely to grow once the show airs on Netflix.

Her main Instagram account suggests that she likes to travel and has been to London, New York, California, and more. According to her bio, her friends believe she’s somewhere between a daydream and a nightmare and that she lives in her fantasies. Dominique also has a page on LTK, which is a website for small businesses to promote their work and products as well as sell them.

Meanwhile, her Netflix bio for the upcoming show states:

"Dominique is a Colorado-based computer science student who uses her beauty and brains to her advantage. When she’s not coding or reading tarot cards for friends and family, she’s manifesting her next romance."

In her introductory video for Too Hot To Handle season 4, Dominique confessed that she likes men with "big d*** energy", joking that she also has a little bit of the same.

Others joining her on the show include Brittan, Creed, James, Jawahir, Kayla, Nick, Nigel, Seb, and Sophie.

More about the latest installment of Too Hot To Handle

Season 4 of the popular reality show will start off with ten contestants believing they’re on a fake show called Wild Love, which is hosted by television personality Mario Lopez. Only after spending the first 24 hours with each other and “acquiring their targets,” will they find out where they are.

On Too Hot To Handle, it’s all about controlling lustful urges and temptations to form deep and meaningful connections as well as take home the prize.

The prize money, at the beginning of the show, stands at $200,000, and it is entirely up to the cast to see who takes how much home. With each rule they break, they’ll end up deducting money from the pot, and if they’re not careful, there will be nothing left to take home.

