What is happening on December 3? Viral TikTok trend explained

December 3 is a big day for TikTok users. The app is known for its viral trends, with the most recent one being December 3. The trend refers to the song Heather by Conan Gray.

The first few lines of the song go:

"I still remember, third of December, Me in your sweater, you said it looked better on me than it did you, only if you knew, how much I liked you."

The song alludes to someone pining for their crush on December 3. The trend has everyone on social media talking about falling in love or professing their love for their crush on the day.

The December 3 TikTok tradition started two years ago

The trend started back in 2020 when TikTok was flooded with videos referencing December 3. It has since become a recurring tradition. On this particular day, users add the song Heather in the background of any video uploaded.

The term is synonymous with a pretty and popular girl, a nod to the 1988 movie named Heathers. The song references the singer longing for their crush, who is in love with "Heather."

Internet users have taken it a step ahead and hope to fall in love and asking out (or be asked out by) their crush. They hope to be given (or give) a "sweater" by their crush on the date. Some even just plan to wear a sweater and listen to Heather on repeat.

Heather is a part of Conan's 2020 album Kid Krow. The musician explained the intent behind the song stating:

"It's about a girl named Heather – I think everyone has a Heather in their life. The person that I really, really liked was in love with Heather. They were not in love with me, and because of that, I f*cking hated Heather."

Conan too jumped on this trend.

Who is Conan Gray?

Conan Gray is an American musician best known for his songs like The Other Side, Crush Culture, and Heather. The half-Japanese and half-Irish singer grew up in Texas and first rose to fame on YouTube.

He studied at UCLA but put his studies on hold to pursue his music career. He started posting videos on YouTube at an early age.

His videos usually feature him singing a mix of original songs and covers, cooking videos with friends, or conversational videos.

Although he's been making music since he was 12 years old, he didn't release his EP (Extended Play) Sunset Season through Republic Records until 2018. According to Gray, he started working on his EP when he moved to California to attend UCLA.

He opened for Panic! At the Disco's 2019 tour, following which he released his album Kid Krow in March 2020. It reached number five on the Billboard charts and number two on the Rolling Stone charts. In June 2022, he released his second album, Superache.

Conan has frequently attributed his musical influence to Lana Del Rey, Adele, and The Dixie Chicks. He is also a huge Taylor Swift fan.

