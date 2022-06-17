Conan Gray Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray has announced a tour in support of his upcoming album, Superache. Gray’s sophmore album will be out on June 24 via Republic Records. The singer will begin his tour of North America on September 16 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will go up to October 25 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.
After that, Gray will perform in Australia and New Zealand for a couple of shows beginning November 13 and will wrap up on November 19. The artist just finished world tour in June, which runs across North America, the UK and Europe. He also made an appearance at this year’s Coachella festival.
Rolling Stone quoted Gray in an interview who said:
“A superache is something that hurts you so much, it lingers with you for years after. It’s something that can only be healed through years of dramatic mourning, self-sabotage, songwriting, crying to your friends. It’s a super ache.”
Tickets for the North American leg of the Superache tour will be available starting June 24 at 10.00 am PT for North America. For the Australian leg of the tour, the presale for Conan Gray's tour will begin at 9.00 am on June 22, which will be followed by a general sale on June 24.
Fans can sign up for the presale through tradablebits.com, and the general sale of the tickets will be available via the Secret Sounds website.
Conan Gray Superache 2022 North America tour dates
September 2022
- September 16 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater
- September 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
- September 18 – St Augustine, Fl – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
- September 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
- September 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
- September 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- September 25 – Dover, DE – Firefly
- September 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- September 30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
October 2022
- October 1 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium
- October 3 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
- October 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
- October 8 – Austin, TX – ACL
- October 9 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre
- October 14 – Austin, TX – ACL
- October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
- October 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
- October 22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
- October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Conan Gray Australia / New Zealand 2022 Tour Dates
- November 13 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
- November 15 – Brisband, QLD – Fortitude Music Hall
- November 18 – Sydney NSW – Hordern Pavilion
- November 19 – Melbourne VIC – Margaret Court Arena
More about Conan Gray
Superache is Gray’s follow up to his critically acclaimed debut album Kid Krow, which was released in 2020. The album produced hit singles including Heather, Maniac, and Wish You Were Sober. The album debuted at number 5 on the US Billboard 200, making it the biggest US new artist debut of 2020.
Superache will feature previously released singles including Jigsaw, Telepath, People Watching, Astronomy, Memories and the newly-shared Yours. The record was made in collaboration with Dan Nigro, who previously directed Olivia Rodrigo's groundbreaking debut album Sour, and also worked with Gray on Kid Krow.