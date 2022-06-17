Conan Gray Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray has announced a tour in support of his upcoming album, Superache. Gray’s sophmore album will be out on June 24 via Republic Records. The singer will begin his tour of North America on September 16 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will go up to October 25 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

After that, Gray will perform in Australia and New Zealand for a couple of shows beginning November 13 and will wrap up on November 19. The artist just finished world tour in June, which runs across North America, the UK and Europe. He also made an appearance at this year’s Coachella festival.

Rolling Stone quoted Gray in an interview who said:

“A superache is something that hurts you so much, it lingers with you for years after. It’s something that can only be healed through years of dramatic mourning, self-sabotage, songwriting, crying to your friends. It’s a super ache.”

Tickets for the North American leg of the Superache tour will be available starting June 24 at 10.00 am PT for North America. For the Australian leg of the tour, the presale for Conan Gray's tour will begin at 9.00 am on June 22, which will be followed by a general sale on June 24.

Fans can sign up for the presale through tradablebits.com, and the general sale of the tickets will be available via the Secret Sounds website.

Conan Gray Superache 2022 North America tour dates

September 2022

September 16 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater

September 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 18 – St Augustine, Fl – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

September 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

September 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 25 – Dover, DE – Firefly

September 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

October 2022

October 1 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium

October 3 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 8 – Austin, TX – ACL

October 9 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre

October 14 – Austin, TX – ACL

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

October 22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Conan Gray Australia / New Zealand 2022 Tour Dates

November 13 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

November 15 – Brisband, QLD – Fortitude Music Hall

November 18 – Sydney NSW – Hordern Pavilion

November 19 – Melbourne VIC – Margaret Court Arena

More about Conan Gray

Superache is Gray’s follow up to his critically acclaimed debut album Kid Krow, which was released in 2020. The album produced hit singles including Heather, Maniac, and Wish You Were Sober. The album debuted at number 5 on the US Billboard 200, making it the biggest US new artist debut of 2020.

Superache will feature previously released singles including Jigsaw, Telepath, People Watching, Astronomy, Memories and the newly-shared Yours. The record was made in collaboration with Dan Nigro, who previously directed Olivia Rodrigo's groundbreaking debut album Sour, and also worked with Gray on Kid Krow.

