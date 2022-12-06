Where is Kayla Richart from? Identity explored ahead of the model's debut on Too Hot To Handle season 4

Too Hot To Handle is set to bring back ten singles who don't know they're on the Netflix show. These singles are very comfortable with how they approach relationships, but they all fail to form meaningful ones.

One of the contestants of the upcoming show is Kayla Richart. The 22-year-old model is from Los Angeles, California, and is continuing to make a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Netflix's official description of the show reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

Too Hot To Handle season 4's Kayla Richart is a vegan and likes to experiment with several recipes

The upcoming season of the fan-favorite dating show will feature ten unaware contestants, one of which is Kayla Richart. The 22-year-old model is a firm believer in intuitions. She considers herself a heartbreaker who is never short of attention. The reality show contestant's account currently stands at 25.3K followers, which has been growing since the cast list was revealed.

She often takes to social media platforms to share pictures of her work as a model and her sense of street-style fashion too. She is often seen by the beach and likes to document most parts of her life. One of the highlights on her profile suggests that the Too Hot To Handle contestant is vegan and wants to show off all the plant-based recipes and dishes she tries.

Her Netflix bio states:

"Flirty LA model Kayla says guys tend to “get a little bit obsessed” with her. Kayla, who considers herself a heartbreaker and a player, is never short of attention and has zero issues about treading on toes if she has her sights set on someone."

Little does she know that just like her, Lana doesn't mind stepping on people's toes to get what she wants either, which is precisely what will happen when the show airs.

Other contestants on the show include Brittan, Creed, Dominique, James, Jawahir, Nick, Nigel, Seb, and Sophie.

More about the show

Too Hot To Handle has been on air for three years, and the robot puts young singles to the ultimate test each time. Each contestant who enters the show is unaware of it, and by the end of the season, most of them walk out of Lana's home as changed individuals.

Season 4 will start with a $100,000 pot, however, it will be up to the contestants to keep it as it is, and all they have to do is follow Lana's rules. The rules remain the same, no kissing, physical intimate contact, and self-gratification. Each rule break will result in the contestants being penalized and money being deducted from the pot.

Tune in on December 7 to see what happens as Too Hot To Handle season 4 premieres on Netflix. Lovers of some intense drama, this is for you.

