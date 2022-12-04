Too Hot To Handle season 4: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Netflix is bringing back the fan-favorite dating show Too Hot to Handle this December. Like previous seasons, season 4 of the show will feature 10 singles who will abstain from any form of physical intimacy with other contestants.

$10,000 will be reduced from the pool prize money every time someone breaks the common rule. The contestants will not know that they are on the Too Hot to Handle show and will be told that they are participating in another show called Wild Love.

Who are the cast members of Too Hot To Handle season 4?

1) Brittan Byrd: @brittan_byrd

Brittan Byrd, 22, is a model from Hawaii who calls herself a Daddy’s girl. She has been featured in many magazines like Modern Luxury and Zephyr. Byrd was previously associated with Brandy Melville, but now works under Premier Models & Talent. She believes that she "knows men" and will easily attract them on the show.

2) Creed McKinnon: @creedmckinnon

Creed McKinnon, 24, is an entrepreneur from Perth, Australia. He is the co-founder of VersaWare Technologies and has previously worked as an advisor and web developer. He says that he is "anything but a typical bad boy" and will be the center of attention in Too Hot to Handle season 4.

3) Dominique Defoe: @dominiquedefoe

Dominique Defoe, 23, is a computer science student living in Colorado. She is also a writer, model, and social media influencer. She can also read tarot cards.

According to Netflix, Dominique takes "brains and beauty to a whole new level."

4) James Pendergrass: @jamespendergrass_

James Pendergrass is from Hawaii, where he works as a personal trainer. He also regularly posts workout-related content on Instagram. Pendergrass is also an international model and basketball player. He says that he is used to playing by "his own rules" and will continue to do so on the show.

5) Jawahir Khalifa: @jawahirkhalifa

Jawahir Khalifa, 22, is a professional model who was featured on Holland's Next Top Model season 12. She is originally from Somalia and immigrated to the Netherlands as a child. Khalifa has been featured in many magazines and is officially the face of many brands, including Noé.

6) Kayla Richart: @kaylarichart

Los Angeles-based Kayla Richart is a model who has "no issue treading on toes." She has more than 20k Instagram followers and claims that her intuition is never wrong.

7) Nick Kici: @nickkici

28-year-old Nick Kici is an artist and model hailing from Michigan, USA. He travels around the world to model and has been in 10 relationships so far.

8) Nigel Jones: @ nigeleuro_

29-year-old Nigel lives by the motto "keep the fun rolling." He is a New Jersey-based entrepreneur and model. Jones also works at Eurofit, a fitness center, where he provides people with meal plans and training sessions.

9) Sebastian Melrose: @sebmelrose

24-year-old Sebastian comes from Glasgow, UK, and works as a racing car driver. He is the winner of the Scottish Motor Racing Club rising star award and the Ecurie Ecosse. Melrose was also the winner of the Formula Ford 1600 Brands Hatch competition.

10) Sophie Stonehouse: @sophiestonehouse

22-year-old Sophie Stonehouse is an event manager. She is originally from Brighton and has only been in one long-term relationship.

Episodes 1 to 5 of Too Hot To Handle season 4 will be uploaded on Netflix on Wednesday, December 7, while the next 5 episodes of the show will be released on December 14 at 3 am ET.

