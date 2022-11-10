Who is Brian Nguyen? Biological male teen sparks online debate by winning Miss Greater Derry 2023

Brian Nguyen became the first transgender person to win a title under the Miss America organization. Nguyen was named as Miss Greater Derry 2023. The internet seems to be divided with her winning the title as netizens have flooded social media with severe criticism along with congratulatory messages.

The Miss Greater Derry event was launched in 1986. According to its official website, its scholarship “recognizes their achievements in scholastic, aptitude, talent, character, community service and poise. The event is held for those between the ages of 17 years old and 24 years old.

Recently, Brian Nguyen took to Instagram to share the news of her becoming the “FIRST transgender titleholder.” Nguyen expressed:

“No words can describe the feeling of having the opportunity to serve my community and represent my community for the very first time at Miss New Hampshire. I am so honored to be crowned your new Miss Greater Derry 2023, and I am thrilled to show you all what I have up my sleeves. This will be an amazing year”

Who is Brian Nguyen?

As per Nguyen’s Instagram page, she is 19 years old and is a freshman at Nashua Community College. Nguyen is majoring in Business Management and hopes to:

“create sustainable, ethical, and inclusive products such as clothing, cosmetics, and accessories. I also hope to continue to grow my career in the modeling and social media industry.”

She has also head started the #QueensAreEverywhere social media movement that helps youngsters “develop self-confidence, realize their potential, and become the leaders of their destiny.”

The movement highlights those who have faced challenges in their lives and shares their stories of how they overcame it.

At the time of writing this article, Nguyen had amassed 3,448 followers on Instagram. As per her Instagram bio, she has also accumulated a total of 43k followers on TikTok.

Netizens divided over Brian Nguyen’s pageantry win

Brian Nguyen amassed mixed reactions following her pageantry win. Some applauded her for creating history, while others pointed out that she was biologically male and took away the scholarship from a deserving woman.

From the soaring backlash amassed online, it was observed that many unashamedly criticized her physique. A few comments online read:

Are there rules against transgender people competing in the Miss America pageants?

According to a federal court ruling, Miss United States of America pagents cannot be forced to include transgender contestants. This comes after a lawsuit was filed against the organization where they claimed discrimination.

A rule in the organization stated that contestants must be “natural-born females.”

However, the organization also has the First Amendment right to determine who competes in their competition. One rule they follow is that those participating must not have posed nude in the past and must not be a convicted felon. It is also essential that they must be American citizens.

