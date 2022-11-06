Who is Monica Vaswani? Family Karma star once participated in a beauty pageant

Bravo's Family Karma is all set to premiere with season 3 on November 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. One of the returning cast members is none other than Miss India Virgin Islands, Monica Vaswani. The 30-year-old is a digital content creator by day and a Bollywood choreographer by night.

Family Karma season 3 features seven second-generation Indian Americans and their lives while they live with their Indian relatives in Miami, Florida.

The cast members who are returning for the show include Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Vishal Parvani. Rish Karam, a 27-year-old businessman and restaurateur, is the newest addition to the show. He is now a full-time cast member since he is dating Monica Vaswani.

The official synopsis of Family Karma season 3 reads,

"Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents."

Family Karma's Monica Vaswani is considered the perfect Indian girl by her community

Monica is an aspiring Bollywood choreographer and is considered the perfect Indian girl by the community she lives in. Because of this, she feels pressured to get married and start a family. According to her bio on Bravo's official website,

"She’s ready to take her relationship with Rish to the next level, but a growing rumor among her friends threatens their future together. Monica faces hurdles head on, including making amends with a friend in the circle."

According to her LinkedIn profile, her last job was at Ultimate Software, where she worked as a Core/HR Specialist until January 2022. In January 2012, the Family Karma star was crowned Miss India Virgin Islands. Elaborating on her experience, she wrote on her LinkedIn profile,

"During my time as Miss India Virgin Islands, I served as an ambassador for the South Asian community working to preserve and display my culture and heritage. I worked closely with different charitable causes like Sunil's Home Orphanage and Paws 4 You to increase awareness and donations."

She was also a representative for the Miss India Worldwide pageant. Monica added that because of this, she got to meet multiple global leaders like the former President of Suriname, Dési Bouterse, Ivanka Trump, Miss Florida 2012, and the Indian Ambassador to Suriname.

Monica added,

"During my time in South America I was able to network with other young female ambassadors from around the world and attend different success workshops with Mr. Raj Suri."

According to TV Over Mind, the Family Karma star appreciates Bollywood the most, and her favorite actor is Ayushmann Khurrana. In an interview with BollySpice, she shared,

"He is so good! And he is so cute! Him as an artist, he just has a way of just fitting into the role. He gets cast in such different films, every movie that I watch of him, I love!"

Monica graduated from Florida International University. She studied there from 2010 to 2014, and was a member of the college's debate team. She received a degree in Communications.

Family Karma will premiere on Bravo on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

