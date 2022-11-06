Who is Rish Karam from Family Karma? Meet the new cast member as he makes debut as Monica Vaswani’s boyfriend

Bravo's Family Karma is all set to premiere with its season 3 very soon on November 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT.

One of the newest cast members appearing this season is 27-year-old Rish Karam. Hailing from a business-centric family, he is making his debut as Monica Vaswani's boyfriend.

Family Karma revolves around seven second-generation Indian Americans who live with their Indian relatives in Miami, Florida, focussing on their life stories.

The official synopsis of Family Karma season 3 reads as:

"Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents."

The returning cast members for the show include Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Vishal Parvani. Rish Karam is the newest addition to the show and will be a full-time cast member since he is dating Monica.

Rish Karam from Family Karma season 3 is a businessman and restaurateur:

27-year-old Rish is a businessman and retaurateur hailing from a large, traditional Indian family. According to his bio on Bravo:

"Unlike most twenty somethings in his community, Rish lives on his own. He and girlfriend Monica have been dating for a while. He’s eager to give her the assurance she wants but in his own time."

He is the owner of an Indian restaurant named Moksha Indian Brasserie. According to the restaurant's Instagram page bio, it is "Indian dining. Reimagined." The page has over three thousand followers.

Rish has just over eleven thousand followers on his personal profile. In the bio, he also mentions that he is a Pandora Jewelry Franchisee and currently lives in South Florida.

Rish's posts are mostly solo photographs of himself, while the rest are along with his friends and from his travels. The Family Karma star is not new to the group. He reportedly has known Monica, her ex-boyfriend Brian, and the rest of the gang since they were all kids.

In a promotional clip, Anisha Ramakrishna described him as a "dollar store Drake." Even though Rish laughed it off, Monica found it offensive. Later in the series during her confessional, Monica describes her boyfriend as "Chanel Drake."

In the trailer for the soon-to-be released reality TV show, Monica's father can be seen teasing Rish and questioning him about when he is going to propose to her.

But as viewers will get to see, Monica is determined to take things slowly between her and Rish. The two of them don't live together either as Rish lives alone.

The trailer of the reality TV show was first released during BravoCon, which aired earlier in the month of October. In the soon-to-premiere show, fans will also get an inside glimpse of the weddings of Amrit to Nicholas Kouchoukos and Vishal to Richa Sadana.

Family Karma season 3 will premiere only on Bravo on November 6th, 2022, Sunday night at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

