What time will Family Karma Season 3 air on Bravo? Release date, cast, and more explored as trailer is released at BravoCon 2022

Bravo released the trailer for Family Karma Season 3 this Saturday, October 15 at BravoCon and fans can’t keep calm. The series will premiere on November 6 on Bravo at 9 pm ET. Fans will also be able to catch up on the series on the Peacock streaming application.

The new season of the show will feature two weddings, possible romances and, of course, the sassy one-liners from aunties. Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani will be seen on Family Karma Season 3.

What to expect from Family Karma Season 3?

Family Karma Season 3 will feature two weddings this season, as Vishal Parvani and Amrit Kapai reveal in the trailer.

"We're getting married — but not to each other!"

Amrit will be seen marrying Nicholas Kouchoukos, while Vishal will marry Richa Sadana to find their "perfect Bollywood ending." Amrit and Nicholas will also plan for babies in the new season.

The camera will also follow Anisha Ramakrishna and her journey of getting engaged to her perfect "mystery man." Anisha was seen freezing her eggs last year. Speaking of her engagement, she said,

"I am thrilled with my fiancé, and we have the blessings from our parents, and that's what is most important to me."

She will not reveal her lover to the aunties till the time she is married to him. Her mother wants her to be even more private,

Monica will be seen trying to get serious with Rish, but her friends might reveal a big secret to the couple that ruins everything. In the clip, Anisha says,

"The chai has been spilled and I have third-degree burns."

Bali will attempt to establish a balance in her life as a mother, as O'Malley's partner and as a friend to the aunties. Brian will attempt to find his love partner.

Cast of Family Karma Season 3

Amrit Kapai

Amrit Kapai is a 35-year-old lawyer currently working for the Goldstein & McClintock LLLP as a senior associate. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Emory University and a law degree from Washington University. He came out to his family when he was 25 and had been dating Nicholas for 10 years before deciding to get married.

Anisha Ramakrishna

37-year-old Anisha is a University of Miami Herbert Business School alumni. She worked in the fashion industry for many years before opening her own business called Currently in 2017. She currently runs her own podcast called Currently Cringing.

Bali Chainani

46-year-old Bali is a sales and marketing executive at Equiflor Corporation and often hangs out with the aunties. She has been divorced twice and currently lives as an empty nester with her daughter in college. The series description hints at her husband forcing her to make a decision against her wishes.

Brian Benni

29-year-old Brian works in IT Consulting at SAP and has experience of working as an account executive in the past. He graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Biology. He will be shown leaving his parent’s house as a single man this season.

Monica Vaswani

29-year-old Monica is a tech specialist and an aspiring Bollywood choreographer. She is shown to be the perfect Indian girl on Family Karma as she follows traditional Indian customs and will be seen progressing in her relationship with Rish.

Rish Karam

27-year-old Rish comes from a traditional, business-centric Indian household. He currently works as a restaurateur and lives on his own. He has known Monica since childhood but only recently started dating her.

Vishal Parvani

Vishal is a Florida International University alumni and has been working as a commercial sales and lease agent since 2012. The 34-year-old real estate agent is known to be the life of the party and has closed over 70 Million transactions.

Fans can watch season 3 of Family Karma on November 6 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

