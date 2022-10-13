Winter House 2022 (Season 2): Meet the cast members of Bravo’s reality TV show

Winter House is back with another Bravo winter getaway, this time in Stowe, Vermont. In the show, reality stars from Summer House and Southern Charm along with their friends will spend two weeks together on vacation. However, irrespective of the weather, tension in the air will make the contestants sweat.

Bravo’s press release for Winter House reads as:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo's beloved "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans."

Winter House season 2 will premiere its first episode on October 13, at 8 pm ET.

Meet the vacationing guests of Winter House

Winter House is all set to bring viewers a hot and dramatic season, courtesy its participants. The show will see a total of 15 guests, including some special appearances from fan favorites.

Season 2 of the reality show will witness the aftermath of Winter House season 1 as some of the previous contestants return to the Bravo screen for another exciting adventure.

Read on to know more about the vacationing guests who will be joining Winter House this season.

Jessica Stocker

The real estate agent is one of the newcomers set to join on this season. She was quick to accept Winter House's offer when Jason Cameron reached out to her through social media. Viewers will get to witness her untamable personality that will potentially cause conflict in the house. Stoker likes to be true to herself, regardless of other's opinions.

According to her Instagram, Jessica Stoker likes to travel and has a YouTube channel with her best friend called Blondes Building Equity.

Kory Keefer

Kory Keefer is a friend of Craig Conover who is joining the show to stir things up. In the trailer of Winter House, Keefer said that he’s trying to impress all the girls at the same time. Viewers will only be able to find out if this works in his favor or not, once the show airs.

According to Conover, he and Keefer were inseparable previously when they were in the same fraternity in college.

Craig Conover

For Conover, this winter vacation will be about more than getting drunk and acting stupid as this is a milestone moment for him and his contestant girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

The two have never spent so much time together given the fact that they were in a long-distance relationship. But now when it is time to make a choice, will Craig Conovan continue to be goofy and unserious or will he chhose to settle down?

Paige DeSorbo

The Winter House brings a whole different set of challenges for DeSorbo, taking her existing romantic relationship to another level. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conovan started seeing each other a while back and later, she moved from New York to Charleston to be closer to him.

However, this will be the first time the two will live together, with DeSorbo being “f****** terrified.” In the trailer of Winter House season 2, she said that she is not used to living with a boyfriend.

Rachel Clark

Summer House’s florist is set to experience the Vermont winter in the upcoming season of Winter House. In season 6 of Summer House, Clark used her floral superpowers to save Amanda Butala and Kyle Cooke’s wedding day after the couple’s florist dropped out.

Rachel Clark’s relationship with flowers started at a young age when she started working for a flower shop in Manhattan. She recently also did a flower arrangement for Kourtney Kardashian’s fashion show for her new clothing line Boohoo.

Other cast members set to appear on Winter House season 2 include married couple Amanda Butala and Kyle Cooke, Claira Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Jason Cameron.

