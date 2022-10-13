What time will Winter House Season 2 Episode 1 air on Bravo? Craig Conover x Paige DeSorbo’s arrival and more

Episode 1 of Winter House Season 2 is set to air on Thursday, October 13, at 9/8c on Bravo, and viewers will witness the drama that ensues.

In the new season, viewers will see Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller returning to Stowe, Vt, with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

The synopsis of Episode 1, titled And Stowe It Begins, reads:

“While Kyle and Amanda enjoy their newlywedded bliss, Luke quickly becomes mesmerized by a new girl in the house; reality sets in for Paige about living with Craig for two straight weeks after the house dynamic explodes at a costume party.”

Winter House Season 2 Episode 1 will kickstart with a costume party

Episode 1 of Winter House will start with a costume party, where the stars will have a gala time while playing games, and chitchatting.

The preview clip shows the arrival of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, and they are the first to reach Stowe, Vermont. The couple realizes that the trip will be a milestone in their relationship. Paige pointed out in the clip:

“This is the longest we’ll be together.”

The couple immediately claims a big bedroom. Craig is "excited" to spend 17 consecutive days with his girlfriend, but Paige, on the other hand, is "terrified" to live together.

Paige feels slightly different about spending more than two weeks with her boyfriend. In the clip, she explains:

“I’m not used to living with a boyfriend. And I think Craig is really excited like, ‘Oh my god, we’re gonna, like, hang out for two weeks,’ and, like, I’m petrified, because one: He’s insane, and two: He’s a hoarder. So I’m f--king terrified to live with Craig.”

The two start off on a good note and have a gala time with the rest of the cast members, but soon things get intense in the house. The Winter House preview shows the couple hitting a rough spot in their relationship after the Delaware native goes off on multiple people in the house.

When Craig started punching a pinata after losing his temper while drinking, Kyle told Paige:

“Get your boyfriend on a f—king chain.”

The preview shows Craig leaving the Vermont chalet after a brawl with one of the housemates, Luke, over Paige. Craig yells at Luke, saying:

“You just touched my f—king girlfriend. I will throw you through a goddamn window!. I’m getting out of this goddamn house, now.”

Amid all the brawl and tension, Schwartz and Sandoval sum up the all-new season at the Winter House, with the Missouri native saying:

“Dude, how crazy is this f—king house.”

To which Schwartz replies:

“I think I have alcohol poisoning.”

Sandoval and Schwartz have arrived in Vermont to help "relieve" the "tension" in the house. Sandoval told Page Six:

“We kind of got in there, and we brought the good vibes, because I felt there was some – I don’t want to say too much and I don’t want to say between who – but there was definitely some tension there.”

Reality stars Gabrielle Kniery, Andrea Denver, and Julia McGuire will not be returning for season 2 of the Winter House.

Tune in on Thursday to watch the new season of Winter House.

