How did fans react to Winter House Season 2 trailer? Newcomers, cameos, release date and more details explored

Winter House Season 2 will premiere on Bravo on Thursday, October 13, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch up with the show on the Peacock and Bravo application one day after the television premiere.

This season of the show will see cameos from Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Other than that, three newcomers will also be seen on the show: Jessica Stocker, Kory Keefer and Rachel Clark. The 2 minute 58 seconds long trailer of Winter House Season 2 promises some bad decisions, fights and new romances on the show.

Craig and Luke will fight on the show over Craig's girlfriend Paige, following which Craig will leave the house. Austen will have a tough conversation about Lindsay Hubbard possibly touching his private parts when was sleeping. He will also be seen fighting Ciara. Cameo star Tom Schwartz will be diagonsed with alcohol poisining. Fans might see a new relationship between newcomers Kory and Rachel.

Winter House fans were impressed by the trailer and were excited about the cameos.

👽Melody👽 @GoddessofRock80 #TomTom #Bravo The Winter House trailer looks so good! I'm excited to see TomTom in the house! #WinterHouse The Winter House trailer looks so good! I'm excited to see TomTom in the house! #WinterHouse #TomTom #Bravo

Winter House fans hope none of the storylines are cut from the show

While Winter House fans were impressed with the 'messy' trailer, they hoped that showmakers would not cut any major storylines shown in the trailer, like they did in the previous season. Some fans ridiculed Craig and Paige for being a part of three Bravo shows: Summer House, Winter House and Southern Charm.

Some fans tweeted that they can't wait to see the cameo roles of Vanderpump Rules actors Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Elsee @Elseee3 after seeing the #winterhouse trailer I can tell i’m already going to be annoyed watching paige and craig on yet another bravo show. damn they must need a check if they’re signing up for any and everything after seeing the #winterhouse trailer I can tell i’m already going to be annoyed watching paige and craig on yet another bravo show. damn they must need a check if they’re signing up for any and everything 👀

Details about the Winter House Season 2 trailer explored

In the trailer, Craig shared that this was the longest time he had spent with his girlfriend Paige, who was terrified to live with her boyfriend. Kyle and Amanda will still be in their honeymoon phase, making their roommates nauseous. The couple married in September 2021.

Craig and Luke will be seen getting into a screaming argument after Craig accused Luke of touching his girlfriend in the trailer. He can be seen threatening Luke and says,

"I will throw you through a goddamn window!"

Luke also loudly tells him to do it and the next thing fans see is Craig packing his bags and driving away from the house. Craig also punches a piñata in another clip angrily. Kyle then tells Paige to "get your boyfriend on a f**king chain."

Austen tells the horrifying tale of how he woke up to an unnamed woman touching his private parts in the trailer, and that the woman must be Lindsay Hubbard.

Lindsay and her fiance Radke will also appear on the show and Radke will be seen talking to Jason about their unresolved conversations. Lindsay had a miscarriage when she was in a relationship with Jason.

Other than that, Paige can be seen bumping into a table face first as Sandoval says,

"Maybe make some bad decisions with our double visions."

Ciara can be seen dancing for her friends as they throw fake money at her. Newcomer Kory says that he is pursuing all the girls in the house. Austen calls out Ciara for being hypocritical while she yells at Austen for putting him in weird situations.

Sandoval tells Schwartz that this is a crazy house as Tom Schwartz confesses that he has alcohol poisoning. He also confesses in the clip that he was facing a tough time after his divorce from Katie Maloney and says,

"I just can’t imagine my life without her."

Newcomer Kory will flirt with every woman in the house. Rachel, who made Kyle and Amanda’s floral arrangements at their wedding, will be seen dating Jason for a while, but Bravo has teased that she will have to get over her commitment issues and learn to open up to do the same.

Meet the cast: Newcomes and cameo actors of Winter House Season 2

Two couples from the previous season will return to the show this time. The couples are Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke; and Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. Other than that, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Jason Cameron and Austen Kroll will also return on the show.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval will appear on the show as guest stars. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke will also make cameos in the new season of Winter House.

This season will feature three newbies in the chaotic house: Jason’s friend Jessica Stocker, Craig’s fraternity brother Kory Keefer and Kyle’s friend Rachel Clark. Gabrielle Kniery, Andrea Denver and Julia McGuire will not be seen on the new season of Winter House. Andrea will also not return to Summer House.

Tune into Bravo on Thursday, October 13 at 9 pm ET, to watch the premiere of the show.

