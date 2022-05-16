What time will Summer House Reunion Part-2 air? Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s prenup situation update and more explored

The Hamptons housemates and cast of Summer House season 6 gathered for a heated reunion after an epic season. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the first part of the event aired on Bravo on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET.

Not one topic was off-limits on the Summer House reunion episode. The cast and the host discussed issues of importance and the ones that brought the heat over what transpired during the summer. This led to multiple arguments between the cast members, and many stances were made clear.

The reunion featured Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver. From the wine-glass debacle to Hot Hubbs Summer, a lot was covered in the first part.

The second part will be airing on May 16, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. The second part is expected to be even spicier.

What can you expect from Summer House Reunion Part-2?

Episode 17 of Summer House will have the cast together for a heated reunion. The first installment already aired last week, and now the second part is digging out details on relationship dynamics and personal struggles amongst the cast members.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The reunion concludes with Kyle and Amanda giving an update on their prenup question; Lindsay reveals why she stopped drinking and gives insight into her romance with Carl."

Kyle and Amanda's relationship went through many roadblocks during their time at Summer House. From not getting his fiance a birthday present to asking her to sign a prenup just a couple of weeks before their wedding, Kyle came under immense criticism from his fellow cast members and fans of the show.

Amanda was also criticized for nagging Kyle almost every episode and getting frustrated over the most minor things. She eventually didn't want to sign the prenup, which led to numerous fights between the couple. However, the season ended on a happy note for the duo as they got married in front of their family and friends.

It looks like Lindsay Hubbard has had a surprise update on her life. She revealed that she had followed in her boyfriend's footsteps and stopped drinking. Carl Radke has been very open about his journey with sobriety during Summer House.

He was six months sober at the start of the season and has revealed that he is 15 months into his sobriety journey. He later shared that he was "sober for the first time in the Hamptons" and how vital that pivotal experience was for him. The star said:

"I had a very powerful summer. For me to go through this experience without drinking, I'm much stronger for it. But I also think I can inspire my friends and others to look at their relationship with alcohol in a healthy way."

Last week at the Summer House reunion, the cast discussed many dynamics. Lindsay embraced her decision to opt for single life all summer, and Paige received criticism for her "brothel comment" towards the former. Although Austen was never properly present during the season, he became the main character in the first installment of the reunion in a discussion that involved him, Lindsay, and Ciara.

Tune in to Summer House Reunion - Part 2 on Bravo to find out more.

