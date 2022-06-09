Southern Charm Season 8 cast list: Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover and others set to star in Bravo’s reality series

Southern Charm is returning on Bravo on June 23, 2022, at 9 P.M ET/PT with some old cast members and some new ones in Season 8. The show will film the ups and downs of cast members as they try to balance their love and professional lives.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“New relationships blossom and old resentments boil over as these Southern socialites navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses, and new parenthood.”

Southern Charm Season 8 cast list

Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis is best known for Southern Charm, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2009), and Celebrity Page (2013). She joined the Bravo reality series as the girlfriend of Chleb Ravenel.

The reality star started her career as a model but soon became famous as a reality star after joining the reality series. After moving in with her boyfriend last season, she reportedly called it quits with Ravenel last year.

Dennis is a mom of two kids - Kensie (7) and Saint (6) - with her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

Craig Conover

Craig Conover made his reality show debut in 2014 with Southern Charm. He even starred in the Summer House spinoff, Winter House, in 2021. The lawyer, who started Conover Law Firm in 2021, is also the owner of the hugely successful business, Sewing Down South. He has the flagship store of Sewing Down South on King Street, Charleston, South Carolina.

Conover also co-hosts the Pillows and Beer podcast with Austen Kroll. The reality star dated his co-star Naomie Olindo for three years before parting ways in 2017. He dated Natalie Hegnauer, from 2019 to 2021, before falling head over heels in love with NYC fashionista Paige DeSorbo.

Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte is an American model and actress who became a regular cast member on Southern Charm season 7. She owns and operates restaurants and nightclubs in South Carolina with her husband, Lamar.

In season 8, the couple will be seen shifting to a new house in an upscale neighborhood. They are even pondering the thought of a second child after dealing with the "difficulties of raising a toddler."

Madison LeCroy

The new season will feature newly engaged Madison LeCroy planning her wedding. She will also be splitting her time between South Carolina and California after the success of her Charleston-based salon.

After being in a relationship with cast member Austen Kroll, LeCroy made her TV debut in season 6 of Southern Charm in 2019. The couple called it quits after a year of dating in December 2020.

LeCroy is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, Brett, and their relationship will be explored in the new season of the reality series. LeCroy was previously married to Josh Hughes and is the parent of a son, Hudson.

Other cast members who will appear in the new season are:

Austen Kroll

Shep Rose

Olivia Flowers

Marcie Hobbs

Chleb Ravenell

Venita Aspen

Taylor Ann Green

Naomie Olindo

The new season will showcase a lot of relationship drama and fashionable antics, along with friendship issues between the show's cast members.

Tune in on Thursday, June 23, on Bravo to watch the new season of Southern Charm and all the new drama among the stars.

