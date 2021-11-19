What is Kathryn Dennis' net worth? 'Southern Charm' star's fortune explored amid Chleb Ravenell rumors

Kathryn Dennis is rumored to have called it quits with her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell. The duo recently moved in together and celebrated their first anniversary.

According to reports, the Southern Charm star wanted to get married and have children.

Neither of them has officially announced their break-up. However, a source cited the reason:

"Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn't that. They weren't meant to be, and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos."

Kathryn Dennis has two kids, Kensie (7) and Saint (6), with her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

Meanwhile, the model is spending time with her children, as per her Instagram page. She rose to fame from the Bravo show Southern Charm, where she reportedly earned a salary of $25,000 per episode.

On that note, let's explore Kathryn Dennis' net worth.

Kathryn Dennis: Model, reality TV star, Southern socialite

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis started her career as a model and later gained popularity as a reality TV star on Southern Charm. The Southern socialite entered the reality series as the girlfriend of Ravenel.

As per reports, the South Carolina native is a descendant of John C Calhoun, the seventh Vice President of the United States of America. She is also the granddaughter of influential legislator Rembert C Dennis, who served nearly 50 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives and the South Carolina Senate.

With her family background and reality shows, Kathryn Dennis has an estimated net worth of $800,000, as per celebrity net worth.

Here's a look at Kathryn Dennis' Charleston Home:

Kathryn Dennis is also a brand ambassador of Gwynn's department store and has also returned to small market modeling.

Southern Charm ended its last season in 2020. Interestingly, Kathryn was not roped in as the regulars on Southern Charm, but her fling saga attracted viewers, and she ended up as the official cast member.

Kathryn Dennis and her 'Southern Charm' dates

Dennis' dating life started (on camera) with Ravenel when she appeared on the show as his girlfriend. The duo had been in an on-and-off relationship.

Thomas Ravenel @Thomasravenel @SC_bravo strolling Kensie and Saint around Magic Kingdom! @SC_bravo strolling Kensie and Saint around Magic Kingdom! https://t.co/QhO0AoCJWT

They welcomed their first child, Kensie, in 2014, and then, she became pregnant again the following year with Saint. After their break up in 2016, the children's custody went to Ravenel because of Kathryn Dennis' struggle with substance abuse.

Her sobriety story was documented on Southern Charm as well. She was later granted 50/50 custody of her kids.

While Kathryn Dennis-Ravenel's relationship is the highlight of her dating life, she has had several boyfriends before Chleb Ravenell.

Kathryn Dennis is rumored to have dated her Southern Charm co-stars Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Joseph Abruzzo, and Hunter Price.

