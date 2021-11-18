When will ‘Baking It’ air?: Host, trailer and all about the holiday competition series

Baking It is an upcoming Peacock TV original series centered around families coming together for a holiday competition. The six-part series will invite eight families to bake sweet treats as per themed challenges.

The best team on Baking It will win a $50,000 cash prize. The official synopsis of the competition series reads:

“Eight teams of two talented home bakers will compete and create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges in order to win a cash prize.”

Baking It is scheduled to stream from December 2 on NBC’s Universal streaming platform, Peacock TV.

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg to be the faces of 'Baking It'

Baking It is a series from the creators of the Emmy-nominated crafting competition series, Making It. Actress Amy Poehler is one of the creators who has roped in her Saturday Night Live (SNL) co-stars Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg as the hosts of Baking It.

The comedy actors will bring a fun quotient to the show along with their popularity. Both the stars are fan favorites and set to attract major viewership numbers to Baking It.

Meanwhile, Maya will next be seen in movies like Licorice Pizza and Disenchanted, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star will lend his voice to the character of Dale in Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

‘Baking It’ trailer sets a fun tone for the show

The network recently dropped the trailer of Baking It, which is packaged as a light hearted and fun take on a competition. Thanks to Rudolph and Samberg, the show seems to be packed with a lot of hilarious punch lines.

Samberg's excitement to be on the show shines through in the trailer where he states:

“I'm not going to go so far to say we were born for this.”

To this, Rudolph pulls his leg saying:

"I mean, some of us were.”

Apart from the hosts, the trailer showed how the teams are having a good time while competing. It was also revealed that four experienced grandmothers (bakers) are going to judge the Baking It contenders.

While introducing them, Rudolph said:

“Our judges are here to do what grandmothers do best: judge you because they love you and think you could do better.”

All about the contestants and judges

The judges of Baking It are Norma "Bubbe" Zager, Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Sherri "Gigi" Williams, and Harriet "Nana" Robin. With strictness, they will also bring warmth to the show.

All eight teams will consist of two family members in each group. The names of the contestants are siblings Reggie Gonzalez and Cesar Gonzalez, twin sisters Joelle Hernandez and Jordan Hernandez, spouses Jonah Nigh and Patrick Herron, best friends Gerard Bogdon and Shawn Curwen, spouses Niyati Nakra and Abhi Chhabra, father and son Steve O'Leary and Tom O'Leary, spouses Sharon Hutko and Mike Hutko, and finally sisters Stephanie Moikeha and Jessica Washburn.

Hosts Rudolph and Samberg are also the executive producers of Baking It alongside Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky and Pip Wells.

Edited by Danyal Arabi