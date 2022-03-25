How long have Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo been dating? Southern Charm star reveals they've talked marriage and kids

Summer House lovebirds Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover see a bright future together ahead of them. If all goes well, the couple might soon take the next step in their relationship.

After dating for a few years and going through a rough phase, the two are in love. Craig Conover hopes to get hitched with his girlfriend and expand their family in the coming years.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo relationship timeline explored

Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Summer House lady Paige DeSorbo got acquainted while starring in their respective reality shows on Bravo. At the time, DeSorbo was dating Perry Rahbar.

Speaking about their meeting, DeSorbo told Us Weekly in 2021:

“I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend and he absolutely respected that I was in a relationship.”

They started as good friends but spent more time together while filming Winter House in 2021. During the show, Conover, founder of The Sewing Down South, was dating co-star Natalie Hegnauer, leaving DeSorbo “little bummed.”

But later, she realized that they “built a platonic friendship” on the show due to his relationship, which has become the basis of their romantic relationship.

After the series wrapped up, Conover and Hegnauer called it quits and the Bravo star remained single for a while before dating DeSorbo. The couple confirmed their relationship in September 2021 and became Instagram official in December 2021 during a wrap-up party for Southern Charm season 8 in Charleston.

Although the couple has known each other for a while, they take their relationship “day by day.” They are not rushing into anything after being “official for over six months.” They are “happy” together and hope that their relationship is “an example that just because everyone else tells you it won’t work, you know, doesn’t mean anything.”

However, Conover, the author of Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? has considered their future as husband and wife if everything goes well. Speaking about his future plans with DeSorbo, Conover told Page Six:

“We have talked about marriage and spending our lives together, which we’re happy about. We talk about kids and a family. We’re both realists and obviously no one ever plans on breaking up … we hope that doesn’t happen, obviously.”

Conover is currently living in Charleston, while DeSorbo is in New York City. Despite their long-distance relationship, the couple is going strong.

