What time will Southern Charm season 8 reunion air on Bravo? Shocking revelations, release date, and more details explored

Southern Charm season 8 has come to an end, and it is now time for their reunion episodes. The cast members will get together under one roof with Bravo host Andy Cohen, who will ask them all kinds of questions about the storylines from the show.

The two-part reunion of Southern Charm season 8 will air its first installment on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo. Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, and Naomie Olindo are among those set to appear.

From shocking revelations to fights and heartbreaks, the reunion promises to be intense, dramatic, and entertaining.

Airing schedule for Southern Charm season 8 reunion episodes

The reunion of Southern Charm season 8 will be released in two parts. The first episode will air on Bravo on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. Viewers can also watch it later on the network’s website or on Peacock.

The second part of the reunion will be released next week on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several TV providers or live streaming services. Some of the best options include Fubo TV, dish, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, Sling, Xtreme, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the Southern Charm season 8 reunion?

The Southern Charm season 8 reunion will feature Andy Cohen asking some probing questions to the Charleston group.

In a preview, Andy was seen asking Craig whether he was still in love with Naomi. The latter and Craig used to date each other before Naomi dumped him for someone else and quit the show. But that relationship didn’t work out and thus Naomi returned to the Bravo show this season.

In the beginning of the season, Craig was cordial with her, but kept his distance as he started dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. Craig’s behavior towards Naomi turned bitter after he found out that she and Whitney Sudler-Smith hooked up. The fight between the exes continued till the final episode of Southern Charm season 8, which featured a Winter Wonderland party by Craig. He initially disinvited Naomi, but later re-invited her on Paige’s request.

Another sneak peek video from season 8 reunion showed Madison LeCroy cursing Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen. She accused the latter of lying and Leva of badmouthing her. The friendship dynamics between the girls changed towards the end of season 8. Naomi, Leva and Madison, respectively, had a spat with Venita, ruining their friendships.

The reunion will also feature Taylor Ann Green breaking down in tears while accusing Shep Rose of hooking up with women within two months of their break-up. Andy pointed out that Shep was single, so his shenanigans should not bother Taylor. In response, she said that she was still in love with him.

Shep, on the other hand, apologized to her for hurting her and confessed that he would always love Taylor. The cast members of the reality TV show stated that they would wish for Taylor and Shep to reconcile.

Prior to the reunion, fans can re-watch season 8 once again on Bravo’s site.

