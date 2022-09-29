What time will Southern Charm Season 8 finale air on Bravo? Craig Conover’s gala turns dramatic and more

Season 8 of Southern Charm has reached its finale, which will feature the Charleston group once again together under one roof.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 15 will air on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The finale will show Craig Conover throwing a Winter Wonderland gala to celebrate Christmas with his friends.

The party will welcome the entire cast of the reality show, including Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Marcie Hobbs, Olivia Flowers, Patricia Altschul, and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Summer House star and Craig’s girlfriend Paige DeSorbo will also be in attendance at the gala.

Southern Charm Season 8 finale schedule

While the finale episode of Southern Charm Season 8 will be released on Thursday, it isn't the end of the season. The season, which began on June 23, 2022, will have two reunion episodes airing in the next two weeks.

Viewers can watch all the episodes on Bravo’s website or Peacock. Episode 15 will also be available on the network’s site after it airs on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several TV providers, such as dish, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Spectrum, Verizon, Optimum, Stream, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Cox, and Philo.

What to expect from Episode 15?

The Southern Charm Season 8 finale promises to be dramatic and entertaining.

In the previous episode, Craig invited his Charleston group to his Christmas party. As he and his ex-girlfriend Naomie got into a huge fight, he uninvited her to his gala.

In a preview for Episode 15, Paige was seen pushing Craig to re-invite Naomie, citing that it made him look bad in the whole situation.

Paige said:

“I feel like if you don’t invite her, it’s going to be a bigger thing. And I just think…I think, you know, not inviting her is, like, a bit harsh and makes you look petty and you’re not.”

She further advised him to call Naomie and extend an olive branch. Paige wanted Craig to understand that the two do not need to be friends, but should figure out how to co-exist.

In a confessional, Craig stated:

“I want this gala to be happy and to be a celebration, and not me having to deal with from my past.”

Naomie returned to Southern Charm this season, expecting a cordial relationship between her and Craig, who had already moved on with Paige. However, the former couple were seen going on trips and parties along with their Charleston friends. Although, after Craig found out that his ex had been hooking up with Whitney, things became tense between them.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 15, titled “Wreck the Halls,” reads:

“Craig prepares for the gala; Shep reflects on his actions; Venita worries about her friendships; Austen and Olivia make strides in their relationship.”

Another preview showed Craig getting involved in a fight with Leva Bonaparte, who yelled at him, calling him a “clown” at his own party. Craig was seen calling security to escort her out of the party.

The finale will also showcase a spat between Austen’s ex Madison and current love interest Naomie. Furthermore, Venita can be seen in tears after a fight with Naomie.

Southern Charm Season 8 will return with its first reunion episode next Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

