“Why is Leva even on this show?”: Southern Charm fans react as Leva Bonaparte chooses to bake cookies over Georgia trip

Season 8 of Southern Charm aired a brand new episode on Thursday on Bravo, featuring the Charleston group in Georgia, except for Leva Bonaparte.

Shep Rose organized a trip to Georgia for his friends, but a few people could not attend it for personal reasons. While Kathryn Dennis' reason was not featured, Leva told Naomi Olindo over a video call that she would prefer to be home rather than ruin her mood.

Viewers slammed Leva for not providing interesting content to the show. Fans also criticized producers for dedicating an entire segment to her cookies in Southern Charm Season 8, Episode 14.

Olga/Olgui/Olgie @cubanpete930 Why is Leva even on this show? She’s never out when the group and is the most boring when she is … #SouthernCharm Why is Leva even on this show? She’s never out when the group and is the most boring when she is … #SouthernCharm

In the latest episode, Leva, seen in her kitchen with her toddler son, baked confectioneries and discussed how her husband was a "cookie monster."

Fans want to know why Leva is still part of Southern Charm

Leva Bonaparte has been labeled as the "pot-stirrer" of the group and has instigated drama multiple times. However, she was recently seen cutting herself out of dramatic situations.

Earlier, Leva and Venita Aspen left after Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose fought. Before that, she kept mum during several dramatic scenes. However, the producers didn't let her fade away in the background, instead, they filmed her spending time with her family.

After watching Episode 14, Southern Charm fans were annoyed at the series and producers for showing an entire segment of Leva and her son baking cookies.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

Ashley Knaff @Ashley_Knaff



#SouthernCharm How many Leva kitchen scenes have been forced on me? How many more will I be subjected to? How many Leva kitchen scenes have been forced on me? How many more will I be subjected to? #SouthernCharm

Diane @Diane93997165 @im_magical1 Seriously! What was the point of the Leva scene? So she gets paid for the episode? If you don't go on the cast trip, you should not be in the episode. #SouthernCharm @im_magical1 Seriously! What was the point of the Leva scene? So she gets paid for the episode? If you don't go on the cast trip, you should not be in the episode. #SouthernCharm

BRAVO TV FAN @bravotvfan0 #southerncharm Leva is the only one married and has kids. She brings nothing to the show and tries to make herself relevant. She just doesn’t fit in with this group #southerncharm Leva is the only one married and has kids. She brings nothing to the show and tries to make herself relevant. She just doesn’t fit in with this group

Lola Cookie @LolaCookie8

#SouthernCharm Producers wasting an entire segment on Leva baking cookies Producers wasting an entire segment on Leva baking cookies #SouthernCharm https://t.co/QVH3jjaDfr

pretty gritty @pretty__gritty

Veneta is there for tokenism. We see you bravo. But leva just doesn’t even participate… What’s the purpose of leva on #southerncharm Veneta is there for tokenism. We see you bravo. But leva just doesn’t even participate… What’s the purpose of leva on #southerncharm Veneta is there for tokenism. We see you bravo. But leva just doesn’t even participate… https://t.co/6czDP2O9w9

In the previous episode, Leva told Naomi why she skipped the Georgia trip. She said:

“I decided I will not be in attendance. For real, I am not going. I just don’t think I have the bandwidth for the boys and the bulls**t.”

In a confessional, Leva explained:

“The boys are just popping off at every dinner party…screaming about this…screaming about that. And the next day, the boys are just fine. And it’s like you wasted six hours of my happy time and then now you are just fine the next day.”

Interestingly, Leva was right about the boys creating drama. In Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 14, Shep and Austen got involved in a heated argument but were at peace the next day.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 14 recap

In Episode 14, the cast was visiting Georgia. However, Craig's sudden anger at his ex, Naomi, ruined the first day of the trip for everyone. The next night, things escalated when the arguments continued, and Craig left the venue.

Shep and Austen were also seen fighting about how the former was disrespectful towards Taylor Ann Green. All these fights took place when the cast was tipsy. During the day, they enjoyed golfing and fishing in Georgia.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 14, titled Trawlin' and Brawlin', reads:

“Austen finds it hard to bite his tongue when Shep feels attacked by the group. After a day of golf and shrimping, an English countryside dinner sets standards high for a civilized evening, but some guests have other plans. Naomie leans on her friends for support when Craig lashes out, but finds Venita’s allegiance is elsewhere.”

The upcoming episode will see Craig throw a winter wonderland party. He will be seen fighting with Leva Bonaparte and Madison LeCroy in the finale episode of the reality TV show.

Southern Charm airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far