Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 10: Why do fans think Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are not right for the show?

Southern Charm Season 8 aired a new episode on August 25, featuring a whole lot of drama. While all the cast members were part of the dramatic storyline in Episode 10, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen were the only ones who didn’t bring anything interesting to the table.

Viewers were disappointed with them after they cut short their Auldbrass trip with the Charleston group. On the first day of the trip, Craig Conover started lashing out after finding out that his ex Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sutler-Smith had hooked up. Conover was seen angry at everyone as he created seemingly unnecessary drama.

Meanwhile, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen seemed annoyed at their co-stars because they had ruined the trip with their anger issues. This was followed by the two ladies deciding to head home the same night that they arrived at Whitney's friend's farm.

This didn't sit well with fans of the show, who took to social media to call them out for leaving. One person even said that Leva and Venita leaving proved that they "aren't right for this show."

redgirlme @Redgirlme Leva and venita leaving proves they aren’t right for this show. You gotta stay in the mix or you’ll be out #SouthernCharm Leva and venita leaving proves they aren’t right for this show. You gotta stay in the mix or you’ll be out #SouthernCharm

Fans slam Venita and Leva for leaving

While Bonaparte has been one of the main cast members of Southern Charm for a long time, Venita was promoted to the lead team this season. The latter created drama for a couple of episodes when she locked horns with newcomer Olivia Flowers. Venita called her “racist,” but later resolved their feud.

At the same time, Leva was seen stirring the pot once or twice in the latest season as well.

Since the two women aren't bringing anything new to the show, viewers aren't particularly thrilled to see them onscreen in the future.

However, fans were incredibly disappointed with the two after they left their group at the Auldbrass farm once Craig’s drama started to escalate. Viewers found out about their exit when Olivia called Leva the next morning to update her about the other night.

In a confessional, Leva said:

“We were just sitting there and thinking like ‘I’m gonna sit here tonight and listen to these guys screaming at each other or I’m gonna go home and cuddle with one of my Lamars…the little one or the big one.’ I am going home.”

Venita noted:

“They can have all the fist fight in it, shoving or having relationships. I don’t want the parts. I’m gonna need a whole lot more than a spa day to get over out the rest.”

Southern Charm fans slammed them for not participating in the dramatic episode. While some claimed that there was no storyline for both women on the show, others slammed them for leaving the trip that their friend had planned.

Who said dat? @evelina22368 #southerncharm it is so OBVIOUS that Leva and Venita are on this show simply because they are POC. there is no role or storyline for them!!!! Bravo is getting so blatant about it. #southerncharm it is so OBVIOUS that Leva and Venita are on this show simply because they are POC. there is no role or storyline for them!!!! Bravo is getting so blatant about it.

dramabananna @dramabananna After last season, I thought Leva and Venita would be running the show. Leva has 10 seconds each episode. Venita keeps seeing racist so she’s kinda canceled by the girls #SouthernCharm After last season, I thought Leva and Venita would be running the show. Leva has 10 seconds each episode. Venita keeps seeing racist so she’s kinda canceled by the girls #SouthernCharm

TattiFactz @FactzTatti Not Leva & Venita leaving after rarely getting screen time. #SouthernCharm Not Leva & Venita leaving after rarely getting screen time. #SouthernCharm

Diane @Diane93997165 Leva & Venita bad move. You signed up for the show. You have to stick around. #SouthernCharm Leva & Venita bad move. You signed up for the show. You have to stick around. #SouthernCharm

EAO @emma_oyomba I’d be really annoyed if I planned an entire weekend for my friends and they left early bc 3 ppl were arguing at dinner…. Like you could’ve gone back to ur cabin and called it a night. I think Leva and Venita clearly just wanted any reason to get out of there #southerncharm I’d be really annoyed if I planned an entire weekend for my friends and they left early bc 3 ppl were arguing at dinner…. Like you could’ve gone back to ur cabin and called it a night. I think Leva and Venita clearly just wanted any reason to get out of there #southerncharm

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#SouthernCharm @BravoTV Did Venita and Leva literally drive all the way back to Charleston just to get away from the madness?! Did Venita and Leva literally drive all the way back to Charleston just to get away from the madness?! #SouthernCharm @BravoTV https://t.co/sHyCLii85e

NotReallyHere @NotReallyHere06 Catching up on #SouthernCharm . Unpopular opinion: get rid of Leva & Venita. They’re literally on the show to add some people of color, but they bring absolutely NOTHING else to the show 🤷🏽‍♀️ Catching up on #SouthernCharm. Unpopular opinion: get rid of Leva & Venita. They’re literally on the show to add some people of color, but they bring absolutely NOTHING else to the show 🤷🏽‍♀️

Ratz-ville @luratzville There’s gotta be more as to why Leva and Venita bounced… #southerncharm There’s gotta be more as to why Leva and Venita bounced… #southerncharm

Southern Charm season 8 episode 10 recap

Episode 10 of Southern Charm started with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll’s fight. In the previous episode, Kroll had told Craig that his ex Naomie hooked up with his friend Whitney. Although Craig didn’t say anything to the lovebirds, he lashed out at Shep by digging into the past when the latter criticized his pillow business.

After Shep, Craig locked horns with his BFF Austen Kroll. The morning after the dramatic night, the group decided to play a game of egg toss. Shep got so competitive during the game that he cursed his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green in front of everyone for stepping on his egg.

The second half of the episode included Naomi and Olivia Flowers calling out Shep for his behavior and supporting Taylor as she broke down in tears.

Initially, the Southern Charm star was reluctant to apologize as he thought his behavior was justified but Naomie called it "abusive." He later apologized to Taylor, who eventually forgave him.

Viewers can catch the latest episode on Bravo’s site or check for local listings for reruns. Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave