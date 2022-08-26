“Shep is abusive to Taylor”: Southern Charm fans are furious at Shep Rose for cursing his girlfriend in public

Bravo released Episode 10 of Southern Charm Season 8 on August 25, featuring a fallout between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green.

The drama started after Shep cursed his girlfriend in front of their friends while at Auldbrass. Viewers called his behavior abusive and claimed that he must have been mistreating Taylor from the beginning of their relationship.

SweetTea @MissLindner #SouthernCharm Shep is abusive to Taylor. If he does that to her in front of others snd on camera, what is happening when they're alone. #Abuse Shep is abusive to Taylor. If he does that to her in front of others snd on camera, what is happening when they're alone. #Abuse #SouthernCharm

In the latest episode, Shep, Taylor, Naomi Olindo, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs, and John Hobbs were seen playing egg toss at Whitney Sutler-Smith’s friend’s farm at Auldbrass. After Taylor stepped on his egg, Shep became very competitive and yelled,

“You f**king idiot.”

Naomi and Olivia called out Shep for his behavior, leading to a major drama.

Southern Charm fans slammed Shep for mistreating Taylor

Southern Charm fans shared their opinion on Twitter, stating that Shep’s behavior was “abusive.” They claimed that he must have been mistreating her privately and that now that he had done it publicly, Taylor realized it was not okay.

Viewers wanted Taylor to find someone else and dump Shep. They slammed him for not accepting his mistake and blamed Naomi for calling out his behavior.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Pffft @Pffft82194566 I had to make a Twitter account for the sole purpose of noting that Shep calling Taylor names over an egg is revolting and his attitude afterwards was even worse. #southerncharm I had to make a Twitter account for the sole purpose of noting that Shep calling Taylor names over an egg is revolting and his attitude afterwards was even worse. #southerncharm

J 🖤 @conniestheo The way Shep talks to Taylor is disgusting and saying because she's upset that it's the "woosification" of America. He thinks it's cool to make his gf cry and emotionally abuse her? #southerncharm The way Shep talks to Taylor is disgusting and saying because she's upset that it's the "woosification" of America. He thinks it's cool to make his gf cry and emotionally abuse her? #southerncharm

velvet taylor @velvett50551027 he doesnt even care about taylor, so sad, she's lost in his abuse. #SouthernCharm he doesnt even care about taylor, so sad, she's lost in his abuse. #SouthernCharm

TattiFactz @FactzTatti I bet Shep talks to Taylor like this always. She simply embarrassed because people are seeing it. #SouthernCharm I bet Shep talks to Taylor like this always. She simply embarrassed because people are seeing it. #SouthernCharm

#southerncharm I think Taylor is mostly upset not because Shep is abusive... but because EVERYONE knows now. She’s embarrassed and maybe finally realizing that his behavior isn’t okay. I think Taylor is mostly upset not because Shep is abusive... but because EVERYONE knows now. She’s embarrassed and maybe finally realizing that his behavior isn’t okay.#southerncharm

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80 Trust and believe, Shep has talked to Taylor like this their entire relationship. I’ve said it before.. I’m shocked they managed to stay together this long 🤷🏽‍♀️ #SouthernCharm Trust and believe, Shep has talked to Taylor like this their entire relationship. I’ve said it before.. I’m shocked they managed to stay together this long 🤷🏽‍♀️ #SouthernCharm https://t.co/wrTWVAzlHl

Hope @Tipea Yep, that’s exactly how Shep was raised alright. Thats obvious. He was never disciplined. He’s rude, entitled, arrogant and obnoxious. He talks to his mother like that?! That’s why he’s never grown the f up. Yeah, Taylor should look elsewhere. #SouthernCharm Yep, that’s exactly how Shep was raised alright. Thats obvious. He was never disciplined. He’s rude, entitled, arrogant and obnoxious. He talks to his mother like that?! That’s why he’s never grown the f up. Yeah, Taylor should look elsewhere. #SouthernCharm

Hex the Patriarchy 🧙🧹🪄🔮 @g0ddessdawn Shep calls Taylor a fkn idiot and he blames Naomi for pointing out how horrible that is #SouthernCharm Shep calls Taylor a fkn idiot and he blames Naomi for pointing out how horrible that is #SouthernCharm

#southerncharm The fact Shep is mad that Taylor is upset is textbook narcisstic abuse. I am over Shep. Team Taylor and Pringle. The fact Shep is mad that Taylor is upset is textbook narcisstic abuse. I am over Shep. Team Taylor and Pringle.#southerncharm

Did Shep and Taylor resolve their fight on Southern Charm?

Shep not only called Taylor “idiot” but also said that he would have called her worse. He was triggered after Olivia slammed him for such behavior and threw an egg at him. Instead of going inside and calming Taylor, he was seen justifying his behavior and playing basketball with others. Shep even mentioned that he was raised like that and would have talked to his mother the same way.

He was seen throwing tantrums after Naomi called him out on his “abusive” behavior and asked him to apologize to Taylor. Shep was reluctant to do so as he didn’t find his behavior offensive. After Whitney and Craig had made him understand that he was wrong, Shep went to the room where Taylor was crying.

During their conversation towards the end of Southern Charm Episode 10, Shep said:

“I don’t want us to be the couple where everybody is like ‘are they okay?’ Like we are okay, I think…right? You know I am sorry, you know I love you. I don’t want anybody for me, except for you.”

He further stated that he was opinionated, loud, and stubborn, and that he appreciated Taylor for dealing with him. In response, Taylor said:

“Today, I didn’t even hear you call me ‘f**king idiot,’ I didn’t hear that. Because it’s just, I am like, ‘Oh! Yeah, whatever.’ When Olivia threw that egg at you, I was like ‘woah,’ and she goes ‘don’t let him talk to you like that, he just called you f**king idiot.’ You said ‘I would have said something worse, called you something worse’ and I was like ‘wow!’”

She further told him that his anger scared her. Taylor then mentioned how much she and her family love him, but sometimes she considered quitting. Although Taylor initially told Naomi that she was exhausted from the relationship, she forgave Shep at the end of the day.

Viewers have witnessed trouble in paradise between the couple on multiple occasions during Southern Charm Season 8. While they are still together on the show, they have parted ways in reality.

Viewers can watch a new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 on Bravo every Thursday at 9.00 PM ET.

