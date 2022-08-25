What time will Southern Charm season 8 episode 10 air on Bravo? Shep calls Taylor “idiot,” Olivia confronts Austen and more

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm season 8 episode 10 promises to be filled with a whole lot of drama. The cast members’ Auldbrass trip will feature fights, heartbreaks, and a little bit of fun.

Southern Charm season 8 episode 10 is set to air on Bravo at 9 PM ET on Thursday. Previously, Craig Conover and Shep Rose got into a fight after the former dug into the past when Shep used to criticize his co-star’s job. Craig got angry after Austen Kroll told him that his ex, Naomi Olindo, hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Instead of talking about the same to Naomi or Whitney, Craig was seen lashing out at Shep. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen picking a fight with his best friend Austen. Apart from his drama, episode 10 will also show Shep making Taylor Ann Green cry, while Olivia Flowers confronts Austen about ex Ciara Miller.

Episode 10 of Southern Charm season 8 release date

Southern Charm season 8 episode 10 will air on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network’s website or Peacock TV.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various streaming services such as DirecTV, Optimum, Xfinity, Sling, Xtreme, dish, Philo, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

The title of Southern Charm season 8 episode 10 is Walking on Eggshells, and the official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Tensions continue to rise on the group's trip to Auldbrass; Craig demands apologies; Olivia wrestles with her feelings about Austen; Whitney deals with the repercussions of breaking bro code; an egg toss scrambles Shep and Taylor's relationship.”

What to expect from the new episode?

Viewers can expect intense drama from Southern Charm season 8 episode 10. In a preview, Taylor Ann Green was seen advising boyfriend Shep Rose to apologize to Craig Conover. She mentioned that he had criticized Craig’s pillow business in the past and that it would not hurt anyone if he apologized to his friend.

Although Shep said sorry, Craig didn’t buy his apology. He told Austen that the sorry didn’t mean anything. When Austen tried to make Craig understand that he was acting “crazy” and should look in the mirror, Craig said they were not friends anymore.

Another preview clip showed everyone playing egg toss at Whitney’s friend’s farm in Auldbrass. Shep was turning very competitive, especially when his girlfriend Taylor broke an egg, and he yelled at her by saying:

“You fu**ing idiot.”

In the next scene, Taylor was seen crying and saying that she was “exhausted.” In response, Naomi stated that Shep’s behavior was abusive. The clip further showed Olivia confronting Austen about Summer House star Ciara.

Previously, Austen hooked up with his ex Ciara to exact revenge on Olivia for bringing a blind date to the dogs’ wedding. When asked about the hook-up in the preview clip for the upcoming episode, Austen didn’t have a straight answer to give to Olivia.

While couples Shep and Taylor and Austen and Olivia have hit a rough patch, a new romance is brewing between Naomi and Whitney. Will the two become exclusive? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the new episode of Southern Charm season 8 every Thursday on Bravo at 9 PM ET.

