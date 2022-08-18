What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 9 air on Bravo? Naomie x Whitney’s secret, release date and more

Bravo is all set to air a brand new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 on Thursday, August 18, at 9.00 PM ET.

After attending the dogs’ wedding in the previous episode, the Charleston group will head to a cottage in Auldbrass for the weekend. While the cast members have never disappointed fans in terms of drama, the upcoming episode will be filled with a whole lot of it.

Austen Kroll and Naomie Olindo’s hook-up stories with Ciara Miller and Whitney Sudler-Smith, respectively, will be the talk of the town. Meanwhile, Paige DeSorbo will ask her boyfriend Craig Conover to stay away from Naomie on their weekend getaway.

Episode 9 of Southern Charm Season 8 air date

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 9 will air on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch it later on the network’s website, where previous episodes and seasons are available as well.

Those who want to opt for different streaming services can pick TV providers such as Xfinity, Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Dish.

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm Season 8 is titled Auldbrass Glitters is Not Gold. The official synopsis of Episode 9 reads:

“The gang takes a much-needed break from Charleston and heads to Auldbrass, an estate designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright; Naomie divulges her new love interest to Leva and Austen, who prove they are not the best at keeping secrets.”

What to expect from the new episode?

A preview showed that the Southern Charm cast are prepping to visit the property as they were invited by Whitney, Patricia’s son, for the weekend. Paige, who was in Charleston for Shep Rose’s dog Little Craig and Patricia’s pet Peaches’ wedding, was seen packing for her return to New York. She mentioned to her boyfriend that Naomie’s move to pull Craig aside for a chat in front of her was inappropriate. The Summer House star warned him to be careful on their getaway.

The video further showed Leva Bonaparte visiting Naomie Olindo the day after the wedding. The two confessed that they were hungover just before Austen Kroll called Leva. She put him on speaker when he told the ladies that he hooked up with his ex and Summer House star Ciara Miller as she was in town.

The ladies tried to make him understand that he might have done it out of spite after seeing Olivia Flowers bring a date to the wedding. After Austen’s secret, Naomie dropped a bomb by confessing that she kissed Whitney Sudler-Smith and that he spent the night at her place. While Leva was in shock, Austen sounded surprised.

According to the synopsis, the two will not keep Naomie’s confession a secret, especially when the whole gang meets up in Auldbrass. Another preview showed everyone arriving at the property where Shep Rose put girlfriend Taylor Ann Green on Lizard patrol.

Kathryn Dennis, who was not invited to Patricia’s dog's wedding, was also not included in Whitney’s guest list on the trip. She was seen having another fallout with boyfriend Chleb Ravenell in one of the sneak peek videos. Meanwhile, the gang in Auldbrass will get involved in a feud, which may or may not be resolved over the weekend.

Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora