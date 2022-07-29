Why are fans slamming Olivia Flowers after her phone call with Venita Aspen in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6?

The latest episode of Southern Charm Season 8 featured Venita Aspen trying to make amends with Olivia Flowers.

The two have been having issues since Naomi Olindo’s party, where Venita attacked Olivia when the latter was trying to understand why everyone was hating Kathryn Dennis. Again at Venita and Madison LeCroy’s joint birthday party, Olivia was called “racist” by the birthday girl. The two couldn’t sort things out between them, and thus Venita called Olivia in Episode 6 to have a chat and make amends.

When she was asking Olivia whether she would like to go out for a drink or coffee to talk, Madison was seen calling Venita. So, the latter told Olivia that Madison was calling and that she would put the call on hold; Olivia mentioned an oyster party at her house and that she was not invited.

Fans were upset with the Southern Charm newcomer as she invited everyone to her party, including Austen Kroll’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy. But she didn’t invite Venita.

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Venita has a point. Olivia inviting Madison but not her is odd, especially since Austen has this one sided drama with Madison. #SouthernCharm Venita has a point. Olivia inviting Madison but not her is odd, especially since Austen has this one sided drama with Madison. #SouthernCharm

Southern Charm Fans’ reaction to Olivia disinviting Venita

Fans have slammed Venita Aspen in the previous episode for calling Olivia Flowers “racist.” However, they didn’t expect that the latter would not invite Venita to her party, where everyone else from Charleston would be in attendance.

In a phone call with Venita, Olivia said:

“So I don’t know, I’m sure you’ve heard from Madison. My family is throwing. Like an oyster party, like get-together, and I initially had everyone on that guest list. But, like, I just think it would be fake of me to have you here.”

In a confessional, Venita called Olivia’s decision “childish.” After her conversation with Olivia, she called Madison, who was surprised that Olivia disinvited Venita but asked her to attend the party.

Viewers were also confused with Olivia disinviting Venita, especially after she agreed to go on a “happy hours” with the latter. Fans called Olivia “toxic” and “nasty” for her behavior towards Venita and inviting her love interest, Austen’s ex when she knew that her presence annoyed him.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

BravoSocial @bravoenthuse Olivia is NASTY. Excluding Venita like that WTF #SouthernCharm Olivia is NASTY. Excluding Venita like that WTF #SouthernCharm https://t.co/I5zPFJKFPC

Kim Rossible @kimrossible I cannot with Olivia. She is trying too damn hard #southerncharm I cannot with Olivia. She is trying too damn hard #southerncharm

MostlyBravo @mostly_bravo

She's petty, unpleasant and sus

#SouthernCharm Why did Olivia mention her family's party just to tell Venita she's not invited?She's petty, unpleasant and sus Why did Olivia mention her family's party just to tell Venita she's not invited?She's petty, unpleasant and sus#SouthernCharm https://t.co/XY95vocAGB

johnny’s fairy @johnnysfairy What’s the point of telling her about a get together if you’re not gonna invite her? Olivia is a twat but y’all won’t admit it because y’all hate Venita too much #SouthernCharm What’s the point of telling her about a get together if you’re not gonna invite her? Olivia is a twat but y’all won’t admit it because y’all hate Venita too much #SouthernCharm

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #southerncharm Olivia invited Madison to her oyster event? Oh this girl def wants drama haha @BravoTV Olivia invited Madison to her oyster event? Oh this girl def wants drama haha @BravoTV #southerncharm

Kayla VanDunk @KVanDunk Olivia I get you and Ventia have problems but let's be honest you didn't invite her because of who she is. Everyone else is invited but her and yet you had issues with the other girls too but that's ok but it's not ok for Venita 🤔 #Southerncharm Olivia I get you and Ventia have problems but let's be honest you didn't invite her because of who she is. Everyone else is invited but her and yet you had issues with the other girls too but that's ok but it's not ok for Venita 🤔 #Southerncharm

Ace 🇳🇬 @TalkAmarachi



Olivia's so afraid of cancel culture but yet wants to disinvite the only Black girl from an oyster party before the potentially positive conversation is even had? Make it make sense!

#SouthernCharm Venita is dope as hell for even wanting to give Olivia energy to talk.Olivia's so afraid of cancel culture but yet wants to disinvite the only Black girl from an oyster party before the potentially positive conversation is even had? Make it make sense! Venita is dope as hell for even wanting to give Olivia energy to talk. Olivia's so afraid of cancel culture but yet wants to disinvite the only Black girl from an oyster party before the potentially positive conversation is even had? Make it make sense!#SouthernCharm

Jennifer Ramsey @genevive77 Olivia deserves EVERYTHING she gets from Madison. Her superficiality in trying to be “mature” by not inviting a member Venita to her party is telling. Crap way to start a new season with a new cast. And it’s PAST TIME we got rid of Kathryn already. She is TOXIC AF #SouthernCharm Olivia deserves EVERYTHING she gets from Madison. Her superficiality in trying to be “mature” by not inviting a member Venita to her party is telling. Crap way to start a new season with a new cast. And it’s PAST TIME we got rid of Kathryn already. She is TOXIC AF #SouthernCharm

SalSnyder @SalSnyder3 Wondering why Olivia is on the show 🤔 Not only does she get triggered just by hearing the word ‘racist’ but she brings up Madison during her date with Austen…and gets upset that they’re talking about Madison. #SouthernCharm Wondering why Olivia is on the show 🤔 Not only does she get triggered just by hearing the word ‘racist’ but she brings up Madison during her date with Austen…and gets upset that they’re talking about Madison. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/wyrvAzef3N

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6

Olivia Flowers’ oyster party was the highlight of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6. She invited Madison LeCroy because she was at the party jointly thrown by Madison and Venita Aspen. However, Olivia didn’t invite the latter.

Madison addressed the same to Olivia at her party, where Leva Bonaparte also suggested that the host should sort things out with Venita.

In addition to the Olivia-Venita drama, the newcomer also had to deal with Austen Kroll’s tantrums which started after his ex, Madison, came to the party. He was constantly seen annoyed and kept asking why Olivia would invite her.

Titled Shuckers and Sinners, Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6’s official synopsis read:

"Shep and Craig help Austen move things out of his childhood home; Taylor voices concerns about Shep's past infidelity back in Charleston; Olivia prepares to throw an oyster roast, and one guest's presence causes Austen to spiral.”

The episode featured Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Austen helping the latter move some things from his childhood home. Later, Taylor Ann Green talked to Olivia about her boyfriend Shep and his commitment issues.

Meanwhile, watch Southern Charm Season 8 every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

