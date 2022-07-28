What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6 air? Plot, release date and more details explored

A brand new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 is all set to air on Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

Episode 6 will be more of a continuation of the previous episode and see less of new drama. Earlier, viewers saw Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll going on a boy’s trip to Charlotte to get a few things from Kroll’s childhood home.

In the upcoming episode, the trio will be seen having a fun time on their trip. At Kroll’s home, the boys will go through his childhood memories, which will include good times with his youngest sister and recount painful times following the death of his elder sister.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6: Air time and where to watch

Episode 6 of Southern Charm Season 8 will air on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the new episode on the network’s site once it airs on the channel.

Those who don’t have the Chanel can opt for several TV providers. Some of the best live streaming services include Sling, fubo TV, Philo, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, dish, and YouTube TV.

What can you expect from the upcoming episode?

In the previous episode, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green had a fight as the latter struggled to trust him on the boy’s trip. Trust issues had become a big problem for the couple after Rose confessed to cheating on Green in the previous season.

Things will eventually calm down between the two in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6. Rose will be seen making fun of Green’s doubts and insecurities over the phone from Charlotte.

Apart from Rose and Green, tensions will also brew between Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers. Earlier, the latter was seen being annoyed with Kroll talking about Madison LeCroy on their first date. LeCroy was Kroll’s ex-girlfriend who announced her engagement to Brett Randle in one of the previous episodes.

In Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6, the cast members will come together for a party hosted by Flowers. Since she was invited at LeCroy’s joint birthday party with Venita Aspen, Flowers also invited LeCroy to her party. In a preview clip for the upcoming episode, Kroll was seen visibly affected LeCroy entered the venue.

Titled Shuckers and Sinners, the official synopsis of the new episode of Southern Charm reads:

“Shep and Craig help Austen move things out of his childhood home; Taylor voices concerns about Shep's past infidelity back in Charleston; Olivia prepares to throw an oyster roast, and one guest's presence causes Austen to spiral.”

The party, which will feature in Episode 8, will also see Kathryn Dennis getting irritated with Chleb Ravenell talking to Naomi Olindo. For those unaware, Kathryn and Chleb were dating when the season started. In the previous episode, she celebrated her break up with him. Going by the preview clip of the new episode, it looks like the two are back together.

But another fight can be seen happening between Chleb and Kathryn as the former was talking with Naomi. Naomi and Kathryn do not like each other and leave no opportunity to be mean to each other. In the episode’s sneak peek, Chleb was seen talking to Naomi about the problems he’s facing with Kathryn. In response, Naomi stated that he should break up such a toxic relationship.

Only time will tell whether Naomi’s interference will cause another rift between the couple.

Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

