Why are fans hating on Venita Aspen from Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5? Cause explored

The latest episode of Southern Charm Season 8 was a continuation of last week’s episode, which ended with a cliffhanger. The fifth episode started with the ladies arguing at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen’s joint birthday bash.

It was a pink-themed tea party, where Madison invited Olivia Flowers and Kathryn Dennis without consulting Venita. In the previous episode, Leva Bonaparte was shown stirring the pot at the party by asking Kathryn and Olivia to talk about their issues with Venita.

While the confrontation at the party triggered Kathryn, the conversation between Olivia and the birthday girl didn’t end well. Fans were not impressed by the way Venita handled the situation. They felt that the Southern Charm star was trying to create an issue.

bay ridge gal @pcd4660 #SouthernCharm Venita cool it!!!! Why are you trying so hard to make an issue. #SouthernCharm Venita cool it!!!! Why are you trying so hard to make an issue.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5 started with Kathryn Dennis yelling at Venita for being disrespectful. Earlier, the latter had pulled Kathryn’s leg by questioning her value and the process of raising her kid. This didn’t go down well with Kathryn.

After the interaction between the two ended in a fight, Venita moved on to Olivia Flowers to have a conversation. The host wanted to understand why her connection with Olivia started on a negative note. She addressed the situation from Naomi Olindo’s party, where the ladies attacked Olivia while Venita called her “racist.”

In Episode 5, Olivia tried to convince Venita not to call her a racist and claimed that she had known the newcomer for just five minutes. On the other hand, Venita was not handling the conversation very well as she kept questioning Olivia about racism. Viewers felt that Venita was trying too hard to create drama.

it’s not that deep @dialdownaol Couldn’t we just have a nice tea party and broach this after the fresh slates. Venita literally putting her hand in wet pavement. Like let it dryyyy #SouthernCharm Couldn’t we just have a nice tea party and broach this after the fresh slates. Venita literally putting her hand in wet pavement. Like let it dryyyy #SouthernCharm

𝓈𝒽𝒶𝓊𝓃𝒶 @shaunaleaxo Someone pllllease get rid of #venita on @southerncharm #SouthernCharm I cannot take her anymore. She is going to be the demise of the show Someone pllllease get rid of #venita on @southerncharm #SouthernCharm I cannot take her anymore. She is going to be the demise of the show

Venita Aspen was irritated from the beginning at her and Madison’s joint birthday party. She was not happy with the fact that the co-host invited Kathryn and Olivia without consulting her. Towards the end, Venita said in a confessional that she blamed Madison for ruining her party.

Venita also didn’t appreciate how the guests focused more on Madison’s engagement ring than on wishing her a happy birthday. Days after the party, Leva Bonaparte was seen visiting Venita at her house, where the latter admitted that she didn’t handle the situation very well.

Apart from the ladies’ drama, Season 8 Episode 5 also showed Paige DeSorbo setting some ground rules for Craig Conover on how and where to meet an ex. Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s feud was also a significant part of the new episode.

Shep, Craig, and Austen Kroll had a boys’ trip to Charlotte, North Carolina. While they were there, Taylor was constantly calling and texting Shep. As he had earlier cheated on her, Taylor was concerned and thus struggled to trust him.

On the other hand, Kathryn was seen celebrating singlehood again. She had drinks with her friends, including Madison. At the beginning of Southern Charm Season 8, Kathryn was in a relationship with Chleb Ravenell, but they broke up after the debacle at her birthday party.

Viewers can re-watch the latest episode on Bravo’s site. For the new episode of Southern Charm Season 8, tune in to Bravo every Thursday at 9.00 PM ET.

