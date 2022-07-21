When did Shep x Taylor start dating? Southern Charm couple's relationship timeline explored ahead of Season 8 Episode 5 premiere

A brand new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 is all set to air on Bravo this Thursday, featuring Taylor Ann Green struggling to trust Shep Rose.

The couple has been facing issues since Taylor had a pregnancy scare previously in one of the episodes. In last week’s installment, she confronted Shep and inquired about the direction their relationship was going. She mentioned that she didn’t think he was ready for a commitment, and Shep agreed by saying that he was not a “safe bet.” He ended the conversation with Taylor, who looked pretty annoyed by stating:

“Cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Meanwhile, rumors of trouble in paradise have been going around, but Shep and Taylor have not officially announced anything related to their split.

A look into Shep and Taylor’s relationship

Shep introduced Taylor on social media in February 2020 when he posted a picture with her meeting the lead singer of a band. The duo’s dating rumors started spreading like wildfire in March, and in May 2020, Taylor announced on Instagram that she was dating Shep.

During the aforementioned months, they were filming Season 7 of Southern Charm and thus, had to keep their relationship under wraps. Shep first introduced Taylor to the fans during that season.

In Season 7 reunion, Shep confessed to cheating on Taylor. Explaining his conversation with her in the episode, Shep said:

“I kissed a girl in a stairwell — and that’s all it was. … It was an old flame and we were texting like, ‘Ooh, tomorrow night,’ and nothing ever came of it. It was a moment of weakness. I was drinking. But that’s all it was, and I’ll go to my grave knowing that that’s true.”

The Southern Charm star continued:

“She goes, ‘Look, I hate what happened, and it hurt me a lot. However, I’d like to stay with you. I’m in love with you. You make me happy.’ We cried, and it was a big deal.”

Last year, the couple started filming Season 8 and were seen posting several love posts on Instagram. In March, they took a trip to Europe, and in June, just before Season 8 premiere, Shep told US Weekly:

“We had just started dating and it was basically a honeymoon season. We were just sort of off in the corner doing our own thing and, like, making each other laugh and now she’s, like, fully on the show and is friends — a lot better friends — with everybody, so she really blossoms.”

Shep’s last Instagram photo with her was dated July 10 from Vero Beach, Florida. And, Taylor’s last post with him was on the 4th of July from the same location.

Meanwhile, Southern Charm Season 8 will feature the couple trying to figure out the future of their relationship.

When will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5 air?

Apart from the Taylor-Shep drama, Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5 will also continue to show the fight that broke out at Venita Aspen and Madison LeCroy’s joint birthday party. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, and thus, the upcoming episode will show how Venita’s birthday was ruined.

She will try to mend things with Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers, but things will take an ugly turn. Titled Exes and Uh Oh’s, the official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5 reads:

“Madison and Venita's joint party takes a turn for the worse; Paige sets ground rules for her relationship with Craig; Shep struggles to get Taylor to trust him while he's away; Kathryn sets up a girls night out to celebrate her new status.”

The new episode will air on Bravo on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. Viewers can watch the episode later on the network’s website as well.

