Southern Charm star Shep Rose sparks mixed reactions among fans after his revelation about monogamy and not wanting kids

Bravo's Southern Charm Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on the network. The hour-long episode of the reality TV show saw the cast members talking about their friendship problems and relationship roadblocks. While some fixed those problems, others decided to end their relationship for the better. Overall, the drama made for good content for viewers.
On this week's episode, Shep Rose questioned his relationship with fellow cast member and newbie Taylor Ann Greene. He discussed the issue with his friend John Pringle and revealed that he wasn't ready to have kids.
The official synopsis of the July 7 episode, titled Barbecues, Breakups & Betrothals, read:
"The boys have a barbecue and while the grill gets hot, the drama does too. Craig looks to Paige for advice on how to mend his friendship with Austen, but Austen’s got bigger fish to fry when he learns some shocking news about Madison. Shep wrestles with the idea of fatherhood and commitment. Kathryn and Chleb contemplate wanting a relationship at all."
Fans react to Southern Charm star Shep Rose's views on relationships and marriage
Over a few drinks at a brewery, Shep Rose revealed to his friend Josh Pringle that his girlfriend Taylor had a pregnancy scare. The Southern Charm star said:
"She said she was late and for like three, four days I was like..'f**k, this is it!' But fortunately it was a false alarm and I'm happy."
While Josh confessed that he waited until he was 35 years old before he had kids, Shep revealed that he viewed parenthood as one's life being done for. He wondered aloud why he should "screw it up" since things were going really well with Taylor.
Meanwhile, Southern Charm newbie Taylor went shopping with Shep's cousin Marcie Hobbs to get some baby essentials. The star recounted her pregnancy scare while also stating that she didn't mind that it was a false alarm. Taylor revealed that she'd prefer to be married before she has a child. However, she also stated that she would have to move on if Shep wasn't serious about a long-term relationship.
"At some point I'm going to want to think about something serious and it's like if he can't quite get there to have a family and get married, have kids, I'd just be like, alright, unfortunately were probably have to separate ways."
The Southern Charm boys, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Chleb Ravenell, then headed to Shep's barbeque. While making buns and hot dogs, Austen enquired about Shep and Taylor to receive a response that immediately sparked plenty of opinions among viewers. Shep revealed that he didn't believe in monogamy, and he wasn't sure if marriage was on the cards for them even though he valued Taylor.
"I don't believe in monogamy and that's the thing that she's gonna have to figure it out...We're both gonna have to figure it out. It's been almost two years and we're both happy. Can't discount that."
Check out what fans had to say about Shep's thought process.
Viewers will have to tune into more episodes this season to find out how it pans out for the Southern Charm stars. Meanwhile on this week's episode, Kathryn Dennis broke up with Chleb Ravenell over the latter being emotionally unavailable. Austen Kroll and Craig Conover renewed their friendship, and the former's ex Madison LeCroy announced her engagement.
Tune in to Southern Charm next week on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo to catch more drama.