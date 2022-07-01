Southern Charm fans call Austen Kroll “messy” for meddling in Craig Conover’s love life

The second episode of Southern Charm Season 8 aired on Thursday on Bravo. It dealt with the aftermath of the drama at Kathryn Dennis' birthday party.

The premiere episode featured Southern Charm cast members attending the party, where Austen Kroll was shocked to learn that his best friend Craig Conover lied to him. Rumors of Conover and Naomi Olindo's hookup in Las Vegas were doing the rounds in episode 1. When Shep Rose asked Kroll, the latter confidently stated that it was untrue because if anything such had happened, Conover would have told him first.

At Dennis' party, Rose asked Conover in front of Kroll, and the rumors turned out to be true. In the latest episode, the latter was seen irked after learning that Conover didn't tell him the truth but told Dennis. Episode 2 saw him finding out the details about Olindo and Conover's hookup. His meddling in his co-star's dating life has annoyed fans as they called Kroll "messy."

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins Why is Austen spinning tales no wander Craig distanced himself. Austen is sooo damn messy #SouthernCharm Why is Austen spinning tales no wander Craig distanced himself. Austen is sooo damn messy #SouthernCharm

Fans slam Austen Kroll for not being a good friend to Craig Conover

Craig Conover was seen telling John Pringle that he didn't trust Austen Kroll with secrets as he couldn't keep things to himself. Throughout the second episode, Kroll seemed impatient and curious to gather more information about Conover and Naomi Olindo's hookup.

He didn't believe Conover after mentioning that the truth had been told to the latter's current girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. Towards the end of the episode, Kroll was seen being super nosy with his questions to Olindo at her house party. He even threw his friend under the bus by telling her what Conover told him and Rose about their hookup.

Seeing Kroll's behavior in episode 2, fans were not happy. They urged Conover to stop being friends with Kroll and further shared their opinions on Twitter.

Dina @NorCal_Mendo Why is Austen so pressed about what and who Craig is doing...?! #SouthernCharm Why is Austen so pressed about what and who Craig is doing...?! #SouthernCharm

Run Rica Run @Run_Rica_Run Craig needs to get rid of Austen.... he's not a good friend amongst a million other things #SouthernCharm Craig needs to get rid of Austen.... he's not a good friend amongst a million other things #SouthernCharm

Kassidy @Kassidykendalll Austen is seriously so freaking nosey trying to cause drama for Craig so he doesn’t get called out about his past actions on all the other shows he’s on #SouthernCharm Austen is seriously so freaking nosey trying to cause drama for Craig so he doesn’t get called out about his past actions on all the other shows he’s on #SouthernCharm

Reality Soup @RealityySoup



Austen 5 minutes later: “So this is what Craig just said about you!...”



#SouthernCharm Austen: “I don’t get why you don’t tell me things. I thought we were best friends!”Austen 5 minutes later: “So this is what Craig just said about you!...” Austen: “I don’t get why you don’t tell me things. I thought we were best friends!”Austen 5 minutes later: “So this is what Craig just said about you!...” #SouthernCharm https://t.co/eK0CBbRkwM

Reality by Ashley @realitybyAshley Austen keeps trying to throw Craig under the bus because he’ll never be Craig. He won’t even be lazy-lawyer-pre-pillow Craig. #southerncharm Austen keeps trying to throw Craig under the bus because he’ll never be Craig. He won’t even be lazy-lawyer-pre-pillow Craig. #southerncharm

Katie @ugakt Austen!! I used to really like you, but you’re such a mean gossip. Stop it!!!! #SouthernCharm Austen!! I used to really like you, but you’re such a mean gossip. Stop it!!!! #SouthernCharm

More about Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2

The title of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2 was Suspicious Minds, and its official synopsis read:

“Chleb is on the receiving end of Kathryn’s anger and makes a big decision. Austen is hurt that Craig didn’t tell him about hooking up with Naomie and suspects the former couple is hiding an even bigger secret. Naomie decides to throw a party where Austen tries to confirm his suspicions. Olivia defends Kathryn, causing a rift between her and Venita.”

Apart from Austen Kroll investigating Craig Conover's love life, the latest episode also featured a major fight between Kathryn Dennis and her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell. She blamed him for the trigger at her 30th birthday party, where she verbally attacked Naomi Olindo.

Olindo threw a party in episode 2 and didn't invite Dennis but welcomed the rest of the Southern Charm cast members. Her ex-boyfriend Conover also appeared with John Pringle. Conover was seen talking about the past to Olindo at the party. He was feeling nostalgic at her house and the nearby area where the former couple used to stay together for two years.

Meanwhile, the next episode will air on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

Southern Charm Season 8 featured many old faces and some new members. The cast includes Naomi Olindo, John Pringle, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Chleb Ravenell, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, and Marcie Hobbs.

