“Olivia resembles Madison a lot”: Southern Charm fans compare Austen’s current love interest Olivia and his ex Madison’s look

On the Season 8 premiere of Southern Charm, Kathryn celebrated her 30th birthday by hosting a 1930s theme party.

Austen Kroll invited his new-found love Olivia Flowers to the party. Olivia had recently moved back to South Carolina from Los Angeles due to the pandemic and wanted to live with her parents during that time.

Austen had previously dated Madison LeCroy and the couple were in an on-and-off relationship for three years before finally breaking up in December 2020. Southern Charm Season 8 was filmed in September 2021 and his new relationship with Olivia will be explored throughout the season.

Fans, meanwhile, could not stop noticing the facial similarities between Madison and Olivia.

#SouthernCharm Olivia Kind of looks like Madison. Olivia needs to run now before she gets hurt by Austen. Olivia Kind of looks like Madison. Olivia needs to run now before she gets hurt by Austen.#SouthernCharm

Southern Charm fans feel Olivia and Madison look alike

Southern Charm star Austen confirmed his relationship with Olivia in May 2022, stating:

"You will certainly see where it begins, then how it ends, and it certainly is some ebb and flows as I’m trying to figure it out."

Fans will have to wait and see how the relationship grows throughout the season, but they did say that Olivia and Madison looked exactly the same.

Alara Fair @Just_Alara #SouthernCharm Is it just me, or do Madison and Olivia look similar? #SouthernCharm Is it just me, or do Madison and Olivia look similar?

Sunnydaze @Sunnyda65652952 #SouthernCharm Olivia resembles Madison a lot…Austen can’t help himself Olivia resembles Madison a lot…Austen can’t help himself 😂 #SouthernCharm https://t.co/tYAXcCR2HO

Southern Charm fans react as Austen gasped when Madison entered the party

At the party, Austen had a rather awkward reaction to Madison coming to the party. He gasped and said:

"Oh s**t"

He hugged her and said that it was good to see her but in a confessional made stabbing air signs, hinting that Madison's presence did affect him. He then told her that he would bet a million dollars that she would come, to which Madison replied in a very sassy tone:

"You have a million to bet?"

He denied that her presence affected him. However, other cast members said that he was blushing and claimed that he didn't care if she was there.

Olivia, on the other hand, was worried about his reaction and stated:

"We shouldn't be going on our first date and be talking about homegirl."

Southern Charm fans were shocked by Austen's reaction and claimed that he still cared about Madison.

#VoteforBETO @DanniBris24 Madison LeCroy is a show stopper. Like SHE STOPPED THE SHOW. #SouthernCharm Madison LeCroy is a show stopper. Like SHE STOPPED THE SHOW. #SouthernCharm

#SouthernCharm Madison walking into that party like she was waiting for people to bow down. Madison walking into that party like she was waiting for people to bow down. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/0VkXVxxBO0

#SouthernCharm Sorry Austen's "date"... Madison just showed up. Your night is over. Sorry Austen's "date"... Madison just showed up. Your night is over.#SouthernCharm https://t.co/i2JKoA5CAF

About Southern Charm stars Madison and Austen's relationship

Madison, who has an 8-year-old son from her previous marriage to Josh Hughes, started dating Austen in Season 6 of the show. Soon after their relationship started, a video surfaced where Madison questioned Austen about two women he had allegedly spent a night with. Madison told him that she would do anything with anyone to take advantage of his cheating scandal.

Three months after the incident, in October 2018, the couple announced their first break-up. Austen told the audience that they broke up after he discovered that Madison was texting other men. They resumed their relationship by the end of the season during a trip to Colorado.

Austen had said at the time:

"Madison and I have certainly tried to go our own ways, and we just find ourselves back with each other ... She's just my person. And I'm telling myself to quit fighting it."

During the seventh season of Southern Charm, the couple fought about quarantining. Austen got Covid after partying with his friends in Charleston and Madison was angry about this. She took the pandemic very seriously. The couple separated in December 2020.

At that time, Madison said that the couple weren't together then and added that she was a "1,000% single," and that so was Austen.

She also added:

"I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger."

She is currently engaged to Brett Randle.

Southern Charm airs every Thursday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

