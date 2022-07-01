“She’s so nasty to him”: Southern Charm fans slam Kathryn Dennis for mistreating Chleb Ravenell after her birthday debacle

Southern Charm Season 8 aired its second episode on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which featured the aftermath of Kathryn Dennis’ birthday party.

In the previous episode, Dennis threw her 30th birthday bash, inviting everyone, from friends to foes, with the intention of starting a new chapter of her life with no grudges.

However, she couldn’t let go of all her emotions, as she verbally attacked Naomi Olindo and called her “petty little bit*h” before leaving her own party.

Dennis’ boyfriend Chleb Ravenell, Southern Charm’s new entry, tried his best to calm her down, but she insulted him as well.

The latest episode saw the couple having another fight. During their argument, Dennis blamed Ravenell for her meltdown and insulted him when he labeled her as “the problem.”

Viewers agreed with Ravenell and criticized Dennis for mistreating him.

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn I see now why Kathryn and Chleb didn’t work out. She spoke to him so poorly at this birthday party. #SouthernCharm I see now why Kathryn and Chleb didn’t work out. She spoke to him so poorly at this birthday party. #SouthernCharm

Fans call out Kathryn Dennis for ruining her relationship with Chleb Ravenell

When he left the house, Chleb Ravenell called his mother while driving and narrated the entire ordeal to her. However, his mother supported Kathryn Dennis and requested her son to understand her side of the story. She even said she would call Dennis and talk to her to calm her down.

Dennis and Ravenell’s fight was shown as a flashback while he was telling his mother about it.

The couple's argument started after Ravenell asked Dennis about her birthday debacle. In response, she stated that she was triggered by his efforts to mend things between her and Venita Aspen.

Dennis felt that her boyfriend was taking Aspen’s side. This accusation led Ravenell to point out that Dennis doesn’t like most people in Charleston. He proceeded to say that she was the problem, not the others. At this point, Dennis asked him to leave.

Viewers were furious at Dennis as they found Ravenell to be a good man. They felt that she was ruining a good thing in her life. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Ew ugh these scenes just confirm that Kathryn started dating Chleb for her reputation..... she’s so nasty to him #SouthernCharm Ew ugh these scenes just confirm that Kathryn started dating Chleb for her reputation..... she’s so nasty to him #SouthernCharm

ISaidWhatISaid @ISaid_What_ Chleb will be moving out really soon bc he won’t put up with Kathryn’s nonsense. #SouthernCharm Chleb will be moving out really soon bc he won’t put up with Kathryn’s nonsense. #SouthernCharm

Celeste @dixie Just saying, Chleb ain't wrong about Kathryn and her friends. #SouthernCharm Just saying, Chleb ain't wrong about Kathryn and her friends. #SouthernCharm

I am that Bitch 😜 @U_cant_affordme Wow Kathryn has really f’d up AGAIN Chleb looks like a really good guy & his mom sounds incredible so of course Kathryn found a way to screw it up #SouthernCharm Wow Kathryn has really f’d up AGAIN Chleb looks like a really good guy & his mom sounds incredible so of course Kathryn found a way to screw it up #SouthernCharm

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80 🏽‍♀️ Ijs Chleb is WAAAAAY too nice for Kathryn #SouthernCharm 🏽‍♀️ Ijs Chleb is WAAAAAY too nice for Kathryn #SouthernCharm 💁🏽‍♀️ Ijs https://t.co/DOUgNROQnv

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn I love Chleb. He’s definitely no pushover. Kathryn messed up a good thing. #SouthernCharm I love Chleb. He’s definitely no pushover. Kathryn messed up a good thing. #SouthernCharm

Katie @ugakt Can we keep Chleb and send Kathryn packing? #SouthernCharm Can we keep Chleb and send Kathryn packing?#SouthernCharm

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Chleb was the most stable relationship Kathryn has had on this show … but she ruined it . Uggh! #southerncharm Chleb was the most stable relationship Kathryn has had on this show … but she ruined it . Uggh! #southerncharm

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2

Chleb Ravenell is the newcomer of Southern Charm Season 8, where he appears as Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend. In the premiere episode, Ravenell and Dennis were shown as the perfect couple. However, Episode 2 painted a different picture.

Apart from the Ravenell-Dennis drama, Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2 also featured Naomi Olindo's party. She invited all the cast members, except for Dennis. Her party even included her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover, who admitted in the previous episode that he hooked up with her in Las Vegas. Their “meet-up” became a huge topic of discussion among the cast.

In the latest episode, Austen Kroll was seen digging up more details about Conover and Olindo’s little affair. Meanwhile, Conover was out with Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo.

The episode also showed Conover reminiscing about the time he spent with Olindo in the very house where she threw the party.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2, titled Suspicious Minds, reads:

“Chleb is on the receiving end of Kathryn’s anger and makes a big decision. Austen is hurt that Craig didn’t tell him about hooking up with Naomie and suspects the former couple is hiding an even bigger secret. Naomie decides to throw a party where Austen tries to confirm his suspicions. Olivia defends Kathryn, causing a rift between her and Venita.”

The next episode of the series will air next Thursday, July 7, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far