What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2 air? Craig Conover attends ex Naomi Olindo’s party and more

Bravo’s Southern Charm launched its Season 8 last week, where viewers saw Naomi Olindo return to the show after two years. The reality TV series will air a new episode this week on June 30, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET.

In the initial seasons, Naomi used to date Craig Conover but later got into a relationship with Metul Shah. The latter cheated on her, which led to Naomi returning to Charleston and to Southern Charm.

In the premiere episode of Season 8, Craig, who is currently dating Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo, revealed that he hooked up with Naomi twice.

His revelation became a big topic of discussion among the cast members. In the upcoming episode, Austen Kroll will be seen digging out more information regarding the same.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2 release date

Episode 2 of Southern Charm Season 8 will air on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET and 8.00 pm CT on Bravo.

Viewers can also watch it on the network’s website after it airs on the channel. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services, such as Xfinity, Sling, DISH, Philo, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 promises more drama and entertainment. Titled Suspicious Minds, Episode 2 will revolve around Austen Kroll being hurt after learning that his best friend Craig hid the hookup saga with Naomi Olindo from him. Kroll will be seen further hurt by the fact that Craig told Kathryn Dennis, but not him.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 2 reads:

"Chleb is on the receiving end of Kathryn’s anger and makes a big decision. Austen is hurt that Craig didn’t tell him about hooking up with Naomie and suspects the former couple is hiding an even bigger secret. Naomie decides to throw a party where Austen tries to confirm his suspicions. Olivia defends Kathryn, causing a rift between her and Venita.”

In the previous episode, Kathryn celebrated her 30th birthday and invited all Southern Charm cast members, including Naomi. Towards the end of the episode, the birthday girl and Naomi had a huge fight, leading to Kathryn leaving her own party. While her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell tried to calm her down, she got angrier and insulted him as well.

The aftermath of the feud is set to continue in the upcoming episode. It will also feature Naomi throwing a party, where Craig appears with John Pringle. On the way to the party, Craig was seen reminiscing about his time with Naomi in a preview.

He told Pringle that the former couple were in a relationship for five years and that they lived together for two years. They were even engaged, and that Craig used to think of Naomi as his “The One.” Only time will tell whether Craig’s past emotions towards Naomi will create a rift between him and Paige DeSorbo.

Meanwhile, Season 8 witnessed most of the cast members’ return. They include Craig, Austen, Naomi, John, Kathryn, Chleb, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, and Marcie Hobbs.

The show airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

