Why are Southern Charm fans not liking Naomie Olindo's return?

Season 8 of Bravo’s beloved reality series Southern Charm premiered on Thursday, June 23, on Bravo, marking the return of cast member Naomie Olindo.

The 29-year-old reality TV star left the show in Season 6 (2020) and moved to New York with her then-boyfriend Metul Shah. Olindo returned to Charleston after Shah cheated on her, and eventually facilitated her comeback in the Bravo show as well.

The first episode of Season 8 mentioned Olindo and Craig Conover’s hookup in Las Vegas. The duo had met just after Olindo's break-up with Shah, when Conover had just started hanging out with Paige DeSorbo.

In Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 1, Olindo was seen spending time with Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte. While the trio looked excited to be together again, viewers were not impressed with Olindo's return.

What do fans have to say about Naomie making her Southern Charm comeback?

Southern Charm fans called out Naomie Olindo for being annoying and insecure. She seemed hopeful of getting back together with her ex Craig Conover in the episode. However, that was before Paige DeSorbo attended Kathryn Dennis’ party as Conover’s girlfriend. Fans are curious as to how Olindo's intentions will change in light of this development. Only time will tell whether she will create any rift between the exclusive couple.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star proved to be a problem for the party host, Dennis. The latter invited Olindo to start their relationship afresh and forget the past incident of her insulting Dennis on social media. However, things didn’t turn out quite as expected. The party ended with Dennis yelling at Olindo and leaving the event soon after.

Reactions

Viewers were not pleased with Olindo's actions in the first episode and they expressed their frustration on social media. Most netizens spelled her name as 'Naomi' instead of 'Naomie.'

Holly @hollymiser

#SouthernCharm Naomi?! I wish she would just go away... for good! Naomi?! I wish she would just go away... for good! #SouthernCharm

Lisa Sims @sims_vlsims39 Naomi is just one of those girls who likes to talk about everyone. Watch out Craig I have this feeling she wants you back . Please don't fall for it ,shes a snake , she'll bite you , ruin the life you've built and leave so she can tell everyone shes the victim. #SouthernCharm Naomi is just one of those girls who likes to talk about everyone. Watch out Craig I have this feeling she wants you back . Please don't fall for it ,shes a snake , she'll bite you , ruin the life you've built and leave so she can tell everyone shes the victim. #SouthernCharm

Maryanne Wilt @wilt_maryanne #southerncharm Naomi thumbed her nose at the show and you're letting her back? Are you kidding me #southerncharm Naomi thumbed her nose at the show and you're letting her back? Are you kidding me

Meems @TinyToni543 #SouthernCharm Naomi is back. She is a NASTY woman (if you recall). Btw, half of this bunch would be rendered mute if the word “ like” were removed from the English lexicon. It’s painful to listen to them speak. #SouthernCharm Naomi is back. She is a NASTY woman (if you recall). Btw, half of this bunch would be rendered mute if the word “ like” were removed from the English lexicon. It’s painful to listen to them speak.

It’s Not All Reality TV @BravoJunkie77 Ehhhh I don’t love Naomi coming back and going on and on about her deep, deep love with Craig like the last few years just didn’t exist. 🙄🙄 #SouthernCharm Ehhhh I don’t love Naomi coming back and going on and on about her deep, deep love with Craig like the last few years just didn’t exist. 🙄🙄 #SouthernCharm https://t.co/2TAXHUeR7c

Looking back at Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 1

The premiere episode of Southern Charm Season 8 was chock-full of exciting drama. Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Shep Rose, and Madison LeCroy returned with a bang for the new season, and they were joined by a few newcomers. While Dennis’ boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, and Kroll’s love interest, Olivia Flowers, made their debut in Episode 1, Venita Aspen and Taylor Ann Green appeared as regulars in the Season 8 premiere. Naomie Olindo also appeared on the show for the first time since she quit in the sixth season.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 1, titled Great Ex-Pectations, read:

“After a tumultuous year, the Charleston crew is back and ready for a fresh start. Kathryn throws herself a 30th birthday party to celebrate another decade and a clean slate with a new man by her side, but not everyone in the group is ready to accept her olive branch.”

It continued:

“As Shep and Taylor continue to play house, Austen is ready to move on from Madison with a new love interest. Craig focuses on his thriving pillow empire and exclusive relationship from the summer, but a former flame might cause his life to unravel.”

The episode featured a spat between best friends Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Shep Rose at Kathryn Dennis’ 30th birthday party. The premiere ended with the birthday girl being upset at Naomie Olindo and exiting her party while snapping at her boyfriend Ravenell.

The next episode of Southern Charm Season 8 will air on June 30, 2022 at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

