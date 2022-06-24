Who is Olivia Flowers? Southern Charm Season 8 newcomer was the state basketball champion in high school

Season 8 of Bravo's hit reality TV show, Southern Charm, will have a mix of old-timers and some new faces like Olivia Flowers. Raised in South Carolina and Dallas, Olivia has previously also called Laguna Beach and Los Angeles home.

The former Los Angeles girl has been a part of the entertainment industry, donning roles on and off the screen. Olivia's rumored relationship with Austen Kroll will be a significant draw for the new season of the Charleston-based series.

Olivia's bio on Bravo TV's website reveals:

Oliva Flowers is a true Southern Belle who returned home to Charleston shortly before the pandemic hit—and what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a permanent stay!

All about Southern Charm member Olivia Flowers' professional journey

Southern Charm is not Olivia's first reality TV appearance. The 1992-born former model was also featured in an episode of the hugely popular MTV show Teen Cribs. Olivia showcased her Dallas home for the show when she was 17 in an episode that also featured her brother, Connor Flowers.

The 'Southern Belle' is also a Westlake Academy alumna where she played for the Varsity Basketball team and emerged as a State Champion. Olivia graduated from Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business at Clemson University with a Bachelors in Sociology and English.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Olivia worked as a production assistant for Paramount Pictures in 2015 for a year, where she worked on sets of The Colony and VH1's drama series Hit The Floor.

Olivia's Bravo TV bio further states that:

Before coming back to her hometown, Olivia was working as a production assistant in Los Angeles. She is staying with her parents in Charleston until she gets her feet back on the ground. After a DM from Austen, she finds herself smitten.

After working as a production assistant, she did a three-year-long stint as an events coordinator for STK Atlanta. Olivia accommodated VIP guests and helped with "coordinating buyouts for TV/Film productions" and handling "social/corporate private dinners" for STK Atlanta.

The Southern Charm debutante has also worked with acting coach Crystal Carson. Olivia worked as her assistant and production manager for Crystal's Auditioning By Heart Studios. Not surprisingly, Olivia has also worked as an actress featuring in shows like the 2017 comedy series, We're Pretty Terrible.

Olivia also appeared in two short films, We Follow You (2019) and Chasing Waves (2016). More recently, Olivia has been working with Charleston-based Koz films.

Southern Charm newcomer shares a close bond with Austen Kroll

Fans can expect a romantic sojourn between Olivia and Austen in the new season. Austen's dating history has been showcased on the show previously as well. The Southern Charm star was consistently in an on-off relationship with co-star Madison LeCroy.

Since they began to date in 2018, their televised rollercoaster relationship has provided a lot of drama to Southern Charm.

Madison and Austen called it off officially in 2020, and Madison has since been engaged to Brett Randle. Olivia and Austen seem to be in a good place though they haven't made their relationship Instagram official. Austen told US Magazine,

“I’ve known her now for a year and a half”.

It will be interesting to see this burgeoning love story play out on the reality show.

Tune in to watch Southern Charm Season 8 on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

